Idalia strengthens to hurricane, major storm warning for Florida: Top updates

Idalia became a hurricane on Tuesday as it intensified on its path toward Florida’s Gulf coast. The National Hurricane Center warned of an increasing risk of storm surge and hurricane-force winds in Florida in the next two days. Heavy rainfall in western Cuba brought flooding and landslides and hurricane-force winds were expected, forecasters warned. Idalia will become a dangerous major hurricane by early Wednesday over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico, they said.

Here are top updates on Idalia in Florida:

Idalia was expected to turn north-northeast on Tuesday and Wednesday and move at a faster pace. The center was forecast to pass over the extreme southeastern Gulf of Mexico by early Tuesday and reach Florida’s on Wednesday. “You should be wrapping up your preparation for #TropicalStormIdalia tonight and Tues morning at the latest,” the National Weather Service in Tampa Bay said. Idalia thrashed Cuba with heavy rainfall especially in the westernmost part of the island. The region is still recovering from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian almost a year ago. Authorities in the area issued a state of alert and residents were evacuated as authorities monitored the Cuyaguateje river for possible flooding. As much as 10 centimeters of rain fell in Cuba on Sunday, meteorological stations reported. Idalia is the first storm to hit Florida this hurricane season. Florida governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 46 counties as the state mobilized 1,100 national guard members for rescue and recovery efforts. Ron DeSantis warned of a “major impact” to the state saying, “The property — we can rebuild someone’s home. You can’t unring the bell, though, if somebody stays in harm’s way and does battle with Mother Nature." Tampa International Airport and St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport said they would close on Tuesday.

Idalia In Florida Updates: A woman walks on a flooded street as Storm Idalia makes landfall in Cuba.(Reuters)

