Idalia strengthens to hurricane, major storm warning for Florida: Top updates
Idalia In Florida Updates: Florida governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 46 counties as the state mobilized 1,100 national guard members.
Idalia became a hurricane on Tuesday as it intensified on its path toward Florida’s Gulf coast. The National Hurricane Center warned of an increasing risk of storm surge and hurricane-force winds in Florida in the next two days. Heavy rainfall in western Cuba brought flooding and landslides and hurricane-force winds were expected, forecasters warned. Idalia will become a dangerous major hurricane by early Wednesday over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico, they said.
Here are top updates on Idalia in Florida:
- Idalia was expected to turn north-northeast on Tuesday and Wednesday and move at a faster pace.
- The center was forecast to pass over the extreme southeastern Gulf of Mexico by early Tuesday and reach Florida’s on Wednesday.
- “You should be wrapping up your preparation for #TropicalStormIdalia tonight and Tues morning at the latest,” the National Weather Service in Tampa Bay said.
- Idalia thrashed Cuba with heavy rainfall especially in the westernmost part of the island. The region is still recovering from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian almost a year ago.
- Authorities in the area issued a state of alert and residents were evacuated as authorities monitored the Cuyaguateje river for possible flooding.
- As much as 10 centimeters of rain fell in Cuba on Sunday, meteorological stations reported.
- Idalia is the first storm to hit Florida this hurricane season.
- Florida governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 46 counties as the state mobilized 1,100 national guard members for rescue and recovery efforts.
- Ron DeSantis warned of a “major impact” to the state saying, “The property — we can rebuild someone’s home. You can’t unring the bell, though, if somebody stays in harm’s way and does battle with Mother Nature."
- Tampa International Airport and St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport said they would close on Tuesday.
