Idalia strengthens to hurricane, major storm warning for Florida: Top updates

Idalia became a hurricane on Tuesday as it intensified on its path toward Florida’s Gulf coast. The National Hurricane Center warned of an increasing risk of storm surge and hurricane-force winds in Florida in the next two days. Heavy rainfall in western Cuba brought flooding and landslides and hurricane-force winds were expected, forecasters warned. Idalia will become a dangerous major hurricane by early Wednesday over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico, they said.

Idalia In Florida Updates: A woman walks on a flooded street as Storm Idalia makes landfall in Cuba.(Reuters)