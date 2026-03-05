IDF completes 12th wave of strikes in Tehran; Alborz province, IRGC, Basij targets hit

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday announced it had completed the 12th wave of strikes in Tehran, targeting key Iranian security and military infrastructure, including the headquarters of a special unit in Alborz province responsible for all internal security forces, as well as facilities linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Basij paramilitary force. A photograph shows a heavily damaged building at Tehran's Azadi Sport Complex following a strike, on March 5. (AFP)

"IDF Completes 12th Wave of Strikes in Tehran: Headquarters of the Iranian Terror Regime's Special Unit in 'Alborz' Province Attacked, Along with Basij Forces Bases and Internal Security," the Israeli Air Force (IAF) stated in a post on X.

In a series of posts on X, the IDF said the headquarters of the special unit in Alborz province -- which commands all internal security force units in the region -- was struck, along with multiple facilities belonging to the IRGC's Basij force and a central command centre for Iran's armed internal security forces.

Dozens of additional command centres and sites used for storing and producing weaponry were also targeted in the operation, which Israel's military described as part of its ongoing campaign against what it termed the "Iranian terror regime".

"In the attacks in the 'Alborz' district, the headquarters of the special unit of the Iranian terror regime, responsible for all internal security forces, was attacked. The headquarters commands all the special units of the Iranian terror regime in the district and serves to direct the regime's armed forces," the IAF said.

"In additional areas in Tehran, the IDF attacked targets of the Revolutionary Guards and the Basij organization, along with a central headquarters of the armed internal security forces," the IAF added.

The Israeli Air Force's offensive is part of what the country has now described as a sustained military action against Iranian security and military infrastructure following the broader outbreak of conflict earlier this week, as tensions between Tehran and Israel escalate sharply.

"In addition, dozens of headquarters and additional sites used by the regime for storing and producing various types of weaponry were attacked. The IDF continues to deepen the impact on all the mechanisms of the Iranian terror regime in Tehran," the IAF stated.

This comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia after a joint US-Israel military strike on Saturday on Iranian territory resulted in the death of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior figures, prompting a fierce response from Tehran.

In retaliation, Iran launched waves of drone and missile attacks across multiple Arab countries as the conflict now entered its sixth day.

Tehran's counter-strikes have also targeted American military bases and Israeli assets throughout the region, with Israel also continuing its strikes on Tehran and widening the conflict to Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah.

Meanwhile, the US Central Command dismissed rumours circulating on social media that a US F-15E fighter jet had crashed over Iran during the current round of strikes, calling such reports "baseless and NOT TRUE."