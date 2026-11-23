Israeli military intelligence officials have warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that an Israeli attack on Iran could set off a wider regional conflict. Netanyahu is reportedly thinking about such an attack.

Israeli military intelligence officials reportedly warned Netanyahu that an attack on Iran could spark a wider conflict. (Bloomberg/Representative Image) more less

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According to Channel 12 cited by The Times of Israel, the warning was given in a closed-door meeting last week. Netanyahu and senior defense officials were there, as per the Hebrew network. The meeting came amid intense talks in recent weeks over Israel's military options against Iran.

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Military Intelligence reportedly believes a strike could ignite “multiple fronts,” including Lebanon, Syria and Gaza. This reportedly goes against what Netanyahu and Mossad Chief Roman Gofman are said to expect, which is that an operation could stay limited to three to five days, according to the report.

Also read: Netanyahu says Iran war ‘unavoidable’, but Trump officials are sceptical: Report

Liberman warns against an Israeli strike without US approval

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{{^usCountry}} Avigdor Liberman, leader of the opposition Yisrael Beytenu party, has warned against an Israeli attack on Iran. He said any strike right now would be unjustified and "completely motivated by politics," as per The Times of Israel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Avigdor Liberman, leader of the opposition Yisrael Beytenu party, has warned against an Israeli attack on Iran. He said any strike right now would be unjustified and "completely motivated by politics," as per The Times of Israel. {{/usCountry}}

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As per Channel 12, Liberman is worried Netanyahu may be thinking of attacking Iran alone, without the involvement or approval of the United States.

Also read: Israel’s Mossad chief Roman Gofman faces internal criticism after four top officials fired, two more likely to quit: Report

Netanyahu urges Trump to strike Iran soon, report says

Separately, the Kan public broadcaster cited an unnamed source as saying that Netanyahu is pressing US President Donald Trump to strike Iran “as soon as possible,” as per the Times of Israel. The source added that Trump has not yet made a decision and is reportedly reluctant to do so, according to Kan.

Netanyahu says an Iran operation is ‘unavoidable’

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Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a security meeting on Wednesday evening that "an operation against Iran is unavoidable," according to a Channel 13 report cited by The Times of Israel. Reports also say he is pushing Trump to approve a campaign against Iran that would last several days.

Channel 13 also quoted an unnamed senior IDF officer who said the Israeli military and the US Central Command have shared and approved plans for a possible operation. The two countries are waiting for Trump's approval.