'If Donald Trump gets back to Twitter': Elon Musk agrees to Dogecoin developer's 3 scenarios

Twitter is divided over whether former US president Donald Trump should be allowed on the platform or not after his questionable role in inciting the violence in US Capitol on January 6. Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday said he would like to reverse the permanent ban on Donald Trump as according to him, the decision was stupid. Meanwhile, Dogecoin creator Billy Markus, who goes by the name Shibetoshi Nakamoto on Twitter presented a probable scenario of what could happen if Donald Trump returns to Twitter. To this, Elon Musk agreed and tweeted, 'exactly'.

What are these 3 scenarios?

1. Donald Trump will not use Twitter.

2. Donald Trump will make a single tweet like, "This site is bad. Come to Truth Social'.

3. In case, the first two scenarios do not play out, one will always have the option to block him or to get Donald Trump to block an individual.

"Literally who cares," the dogecoin creator wrote.

Elon Musk on Tuesday said the decision to permanently ban Donald Trump from the platform was morally wrong and also it did not stop him from voicing his opinion as he came up with his own social media platform named Truth Social. But the ban alienated a considerable number of users, Elon Musk said.

Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey agreed that banning Donald Trump from Twitter permanently was a business decision and businesses should not be making these decisions. "We should always revisit our decisions and evolve as necessary. I stated in that thread and still believe that permanent bans of individuals are directionally wrong," Jack tweeted.

