'If Hamas does not behave...': Trump backs Israel's 'right to respond' amid attacks on Gaza

US President Donald Trump has doubled down on the Gaza ceasefire, saying that ‘nothing will jeopardize’ the truce in place on Wednesday. The US president's remarks came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered ‘immediate, powerful’ strikes on Gaza. The US president stated that Israel had a right to respond to the alleged violations by Hamas, further warning the Palestinian militant group of “termination”.(AP)

'If Hamas does not behave, they will be terminated,' said Trump as he said the ceasefire in Gaza will continue.

Trump's remarks also echo the sentiment shared by US vice president JD Vance, who stated that the ceasefire is “holding” despite 30 deaths in the war-torn strip due to Israeli strikes.

