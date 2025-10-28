Netanyahu orders Israel army to carry out immediate 'powerful strikes' on Gaza

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday ordered the Israeli forces to immediately carry out “powerful strikes” in Gaza. Palestinians watch as Egyptian machinery and workers search for the bodies of hostages in Hamad City, Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.(AP)

The order came amid heightened tensions days after the US-brokered ceasefire, with Israel reporting Hamas firing on its forces in southern Gaza.

Israeli troops were reportedly shot at in the southern city of Rafah earlier today and retaliated by opening fire, an Israeli military official said on the condition of anonymity, according to the Associated Press. However, no official comment has been made on the development.

Hamas had also earlier handed over the body parts of a hostage that Israel said belonged to a hostage who had been recovered two years ago by its troops.

Netanyahu called the return a “clear violation” of the ceasefire agreement, the first phase of which required Hamas to return the remains of all deceased hostages as soon as possible, AP reported. The remains of 13 Gaza hostages are yet to be returned.

While Hamas had earlier announced the recovery of the body of another hostage, after Israel's order on fresh strikes, the Palestinian group said it would delay the handover of the remains.

The ceasefire had come into effect on October 10, and has largely been held despite two previous flareups in violence.

Israel had on October 19 alleged two of its soldiers had been killed by Hamas fire, responding with a series of strikes which led to the deaths of 40 Palestinians, AP quoted health officials as saying.

Israel also carried out a strike over the weekend which wounded several people, against what it described as Islamic Jihad militants planning an attack.

The delay in the return of the Gaza hostages has put a halt to the implementation of the next phases of the ceasefire, which addresses more complicated issues.

This includes the disarmament of Hamas and the deployment of an international security force in Gaza, deciding on who will govern the region.