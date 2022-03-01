'If Ukraine doesn't survive...: Who said what at rare UNGA meet

The 193 member-strong United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) began an emergency special session on Monday to discuss a resolution calling on Russia to withdraw troops from Ukraine. During the rare meeting, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pleaded that the fighting in Ukraine must stop and keep a path of dialogue open. While Russia defended its actions in which hundreds of people have been killed in continuous shelling, Ukraine called on allies to isolate Moscow. It is only the 11th such UNGA session since 1950 and is being held amid an escalating crisis in Ukraine after Moscow launched a brutal offensive in Ukraine, sparking a major humanitarian crisis and fears of nuclear war.

The session notably commenced with a one-minute silence for civilian casualties in Ukraine.

Here are the top quotes from the UNGA meeting:

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres: "The guns are talking now, but the path of dialogue must always remain open... We need peace now. Escalating violence is resulting in civilians' death. Enough is Enough, soldiers need to move back to barracks, civilians must be protected."

Ukrainian Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya: “If Ukraine does not survive ... international peace will not survive. Have no illusions. If Ukraine does not survive, we cannot be surprised if democracy fails next."

Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia: "Russian actions are being distorted and thwarted. I wish to state that the Russian Federation did not begin these hostilities. The hostilities were unleashed by Ukraine against its own residents, the residents of Donbass and all of those who are dissenters. Russia is seeking to end this war."

Syrian Ambassador Bassam Sabbagh:"This historic emergency session on the situation in Ukraine completes the anti-Russian campaign that finds its origins in the provocative and hostile rhetoric towards Russia, propagated by the West to stoke tensions in Ukraine and compromise Russia's security."

China Ambassador Zhang Jun: "Nothing can be gained from stirring up a new Cold War, but everyone will stand to lose."

Austrian Ambassador Alexander Marschik: "A good friend, an honest friend, will speak up and say what needs to be said and what needs to be done when a friend commits an illegal and evil act."

(With agency inputs)

