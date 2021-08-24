Imposing sanctions on Taliban will be counterproductive, says China

China on Tuesday said imposing sanctions on the Taliban in Afghanistan will prove counterproductive, and urged the international community to support chances for positive developments in the country.

“Afghanistan is an independent and sovereign country. The United States and its allies should learn from the lessons of history, reflect and act prudently on issues related to Afghanistan,” said Wang Wenbin, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson. “Imposing sanctions and pressure at every turn cannot solve the problem and will only be counterproductive.”

Wang was responding to reports that said world leaders at the upcoming G7 meeting could consider new sanctions on the Taliban.

“The international community should encourage and promote the development of the situation in Afghanistan in a positive direction, support peaceful reconstruction, improve the well-being of the people and enhance its capacity for independent development,” the spokesperson added.

“We should not let the tragedy of individual countries making mistakes, only to have the Afghan people and the international community, especially regional countries, foot the bill, be repeated,” Wang said.

China, which shares a border with Afghanistan, has sought to maintain friendly ties with the Taliban, and has seized on the US pullback from the country to sharpen its criticism of Washington.

China and Russia are among the few countries to have kept their embassies open in Kabul after the Taliban swept to power earlier this month.

In Geneva, China’s envoy to the UN in Geneva said on Tuesday that the US army and the militaries of allies should be held accountable for alleged rights violations they committed in Afghanistan.

“The US, UK, Australia and other countries must be held accountable for the violation of human rights committed by their military in Afghanistan and the evolution of this current session should cover this issue,” China’s UN envoy Chen Xu said at an emergency session of the UN Human Rights Council on Afghanistan.

“Under the banner of democracy and human rights, the US and other countries carry out military interventions in other sovereign states and impose their own model on countries with vastly different history and culture,” he said. This has brought “great suffering”, Chen added.