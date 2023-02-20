Explained: Prohibited funding case against Imran Khan in which he faces arrest

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan may be arrested in the prohibited funding case, reports have claimed. The case against the party pertains to funding obtained from Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, overseas Pakistanis and their companies and claims that there were several irregularities in the process.

How did the case begin?

Former member of the PTI, Akbar S. Babar, filed a petition in Pakistan's election commission in 2014 against irregularities in party funds following which 96 hearings were held with respect to the petition which claimed that millions of dollars had been transferred to PTI bank accounts through two offshore companies and the bank accounts were kept a secret from the election body.

What happened next?

Read more: 'Don't cross-breed with Americans': Student yells at China professor for speech

The election commission set up a scrutiny committee which submitted a report disclosing that PTI informed the body about 12 bank accounts while keeping 53 others hidden. Additionally, donations of over 31 crore were not disclosed by the party, the report claimed.

What did the election commission of Pakistan say following the report?

In 2022, the poll body said that the allegations of taking prohibited funds from overseas Pakistanis against Imran Khan have been proved, issuing a new show-cause notice to PTI asking why these funds should not be confiscated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON