'Don't cross-breed with Americans': Student yells at China professor for speech

A Chinese professor was suspended by his university after a talk he prompted an outburst from a student, a report said. The student at Lujiang Middle School in Anhui province in China accused the professor of worshiping the West, Bloomberg reported.

A video clip shared on social media showed the student walking onto the stage during the lecture and snatching the microphone from the professor. The student can be heard shouting, “He only has money in his eyes, thinks learning is just for money, worships the West and panders to overseas powers.”

“For what purpose do we study hard? It’s for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation” he added, concluding, “Do not cross-breed with Americans!”

Although, the video does not share the comments made by the professor who has been identified by Chen Hongyou who is an associate professor of education at Hefei Normal University.

His speech was intended to encourage students “to use their own efforts to change their destiny, and to step toward the wider country and the world,” Chen Hongyou said after the incident adding that he had “joked” about topics including gender and nationalities in his talk, and that “as an educator who has worked for more than 30 years, I feel very guilty”.

The professor has been suspended from his teaching duties and has been asked by the university to write an essay reflecting on the matter. Additionally, the authorities said that the speech was supposed to be motivational caused “dissatisfaction” among teachers and students due to “inappropriate content" and the university will be held into account while the professor will be investigated as well.

