Imran Khan calls for street protests ahead of no-confidence vote in Pak Assembly
Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday asked the citizens to hold street protests ahead of the no-confidence vote in the national assembly tomorrow.
"If it had been another country where such things were happening, people would have moved to the streets. I call on all of you to move to the streets today and tomorrow. You should do so for your conscience, in the interest of this nation," he said during Q&A session with the Pakistani public on state media.
The 69-year-old politician has been defiant despite the opposition's calls for his resignation declaring he will fight till the last ball. According to news agency Reuters, Khan even suggested he might not accept a vote to oust him.
“How can I accept the result when the entire process is discredited?” the Pakistan PM told a group of journalists earlier today, reiterating his allegations of a foreign conspiracy to remove him from office.
"Foreign conspirators are auctioning Pakistani politicians like goats," Imran Khan said. The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) chief during his address to the nation on Thursday mentioned the United States, before fumbling and calling it a foreign power, accusing it of trying to topple his government.
Imran Khan also attacked the opposition, threatening legal action against whom he alleges are trying to topple his government.
"I sat with my lawyers for the entire day and we have made the plan. We will not spare these traitors under any circumstances," he warned.
Imran Khan's PTI alliance is in minority after two allies- the Balochistan Awami Party and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (Pakistan) joined the opposition ranks. The opposition which has proposed PML-N chief Shehbaz Sharif as the prime minister if Khan loses the trust vote, claims support of 177 members against the majority mark of 172 in the 342-member Assembly.
In the history of Pakistani politics, no prime minister has completed a full term in office. Imran Khan is the third PM after Benazir Bhutto and Shaukat Aziz to face a trust vote.
Some analysts say Khan has also lost the crucial support of the military -- claims both sides deny -- and Pakistan's army is key to political power and has ruled the country for more than three decades.
-
Ex-International Criminal Court prosecutor says Putin is a war criminal
The former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has called for an international arrest warrant to be issued for Russian President Vladimir Putin. “Putin is a war criminal,” Carla Del Ponte told the Swiss newspaper Le Temps in an interview published Saturday. “I hoped never to see mass graves again,” she told the newspaper Blick. “These dead people have loved ones who don't even know what's become of them. That is unacceptable.”
-
Providing Ukraine with supplies if Russia deploys chemical weapons, says US
The United States on Saturday said it will provide Ukraine with supplies and equipment in case Russia deploys chemical or biological weapons on the war-hit country. “In an effort to assist our Ukrainian partners, the U.S. government is providing the government of Ukraine lifesaving equipment and supplies that could be deployed in the event of Russian use of a chemical or biological weapon,” news agency Reuters quoted White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.
-
Sri Lanka imposes 36-hour lockdown to quell protests over food, fuel crisis
Sri Lanka on Saturday declared a 36-hour lockdown as hundreds of lawyers urged president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to revoke the emergency declared after violent clashes that began late Thursday night in Colombo. India sent a consignment of 40,000 tonnes of diesel on Saturday, a fourth load of relief materials, to mitigate the crisis. The 'state of emergency' order raised fears that the Sri Lankan government could resort to a crackdown to quell agitations.
-
'From the east of Europe... dark shadows of war': Pope's veiled Putin criticism
Pope Francis also lashed out at Russian President Vladimir Putin for launching a 'savage' war, delivering his most pointed and personalised denunciation yet of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Pope Francis has condemned the ongoing Russia-Ukraine and hit out at the Russian aggression several times, but has till date avoided referring to Russia or Putin by name.
-
Covid: WHO says new virus strain ‘XE’ could be most contagious so far
Just as the coronavirus pandemic seemed to be on a declining phase after having wreaked havoc across the world over the past two years, a new mutant strain has been reported, raising fears of yet another Covid-19 wave. The World Health Organization has now warned of a new subvariant – 'XE' – a hybrid strain of two Omicron sub variants.
