Imran Khan says his life in danger, but he'll continue his fight for Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday he had credible information about his life being in danger, while stating that he was not afraid and would continue his fight for an independent and democratic nation. He further said that early elections were the best option if he survived the no-confidence motion on Sunday.

Khan, who spoke to ARY News for an interview, said the “establishment” gave him three options – no-confidence vote, early elections or resignation as the Prime Minister. The 69-year-old cricketing star-turned politician was set to face a vote on the no-confidence motion that was tabled by the Opposition in the National Assembly against him a few days ago.

According to a PTI report, Khan said not only his life was in danger but the Opposition, which was involved with some foreign power to oust him, would also resort to his character assassination and that of his wife.

“Let me inform my nation that my life is at risk too. They have also planned for my character assassination. Not only myself but my wife too,” the beleaguered PM said.

Answering a question about what options the Opposition gave him, Khan said that he did not think he should talk to people like Shehbaz Sharif.

“If we survive (the no-confidence vote), we cannot of course work with these turncoats (who left PTI to join the Opposition), early elections are the best option, I will urge my nation to give me a simple majority so that I would not have to do compromises,” he said.

A day ago, Khan addressed the nation and said foreign powers were involved in the current political crisis in Pakistan and named the United States, in what seemed to be a slip of tongue.

Stating that the Opposition’s no-confidence motion was a conspiracy, Khan said he knew about it since August last year and he had reports that some Opposition leaders were visiting embassies. “People like Husain Haqqani were meeting Nawaz Sharif in London,” he said.

He said the foreign country not only expressed disapproval over his premiership but also demanded that he be ousted through a no-confidence vote so that Pakistan be “forgiven”. He said the foreign country objected to his independent foreign policy.

Khan said the “threat memo” did not only demand a regime change but clearly stated that he be removed as the prime minister.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan’s information minister Fawad Chaudhry said a plot to assassinate Khan had been reported by the country's security agencies.

Khan’s security had since been beefed up, Chaudhry was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper.

Similar claims had been made a week ago by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda who said a conspiracy was being hatched to assassinate Khan over his refusal to "sell the country".

