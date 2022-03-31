Imran says won't resign as Pak PM before no-trust vote, never accepted defeat
Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday ruled out resignation, saying he will fight till the last ball during the no-confidence motion that will be put to vote on Sunday.
“On March 7, the United States…Not US but a foreign power sent a message. They knew beforehand that a no-trust move was coming. The no-trust motion was not even submitted. It means that they (the opposition) was connected with these people abroad, They say they are angry with Pakistan ... they make this excuse. They say they will forgive Pakistan if Imran Khan loses in no-trust move, but if the move fails, Pakistan will have to go through a difficult time," he said.
“Pakistan has reached a defining moment in history. I won't bow down, and won't let our people crawl like ants,” Khan said during his televised address.
During his address, Imran Khan raised the ‘foreign hand’ once again, calling it a conspiracy against an elected prime minister.
“As a child, I remember Pakistan rising to the top. South Korea had come to Pakistan to learn how did we progress, Malaysian princes used to study with me in school. Middle East used to come to our universities. I've seen all this sinking, seen my country getting insulted,” the 69-year-old leader said.
“I entered politics to serve the people. I am a fortunate person whom Allah had blessed with everything, including fame and wealth. I am from the first generation that was born in a free country,” Khan said.
The Pakistan Assembly has been adjourned till Sunday at 11 am when it is supposed to vote on the no-confidence motion.
Imran Khan's ruling PTI alliance has been reduced to a minority, having just 164 members in the 342-member assembly. The opposition has a strength of 177 against the required majority mark of 172.
The opposition has named Shehbaz Sharif, the brother of ex-PM Nawaz Sharif to lead the country in case Khan loses trust vote.
-
Ukraine's nuclear firm says most Russian forces have left Chernobyl plant
Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom on Thursday said many of the Russian forces occupying the Chernobyl nuclear plant had left and were headed for the Belarusian border, leaving just a few on the territory of the defunct plant. "The occupiers, who seized the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and other facilities in the exclusion zone, have set off in two columns towards the Ukrainian border," it said in a statement.
-
Bilawal says Pak PM Imran Khan has no safe passage, can make an honourable exit
The chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, further said Shehbaz Sharif, who headed the Opposition in the Pakistan National Assembly, be given an opportunity for a vote of confidence. "We want to send Imran Khan a message that there is no safe passage for you," son of assassinated former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, told reporters at Parliament.
-
Imran Khan addresses nation after Pak parliament adjourned till Sunday
The Pakistan Assembly on Thursday was adjourned till April 3 after it resumed to debate on the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government. This comes amid prime minister Imran Khan's address to the nation tonight. The session of the National Assembly was chaired by deputy speaker Qasim Suri. On Wednesday, Khan deferred his televised speech after being reportedly advised to do so by Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.
-
Sri Lanka to turn off street lights as economic crisis deepens
A diesel shipment under a $500 million credit line from neighbouring India is expected to arrive on Saturday, Power Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi said, but she warned that the situation was not likely to improve any time soon.
-
16 million people to be locked down in Shanghai's toughest Covid test yet
Some 16 million people living in China's Shanghai will be locked down for four days - starting Friday morning residents in the western half of the city cannot leave their homes even to walk a pet - as officials race to control a Covid outbreak that has disrupted daily life in the global financial hub. The western half will lockdown two hours before the eastern side of the city is released.
