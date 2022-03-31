Imran says won't resign as Pak PM before no-trust vote, never accepted defeat

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday ruled out resignation, saying he will fight till the last ball during the no-confidence motion that will be put to vote on Sunday.



“On March 7, the United States…Not US but a foreign power sent a message. They knew beforehand that a no-trust move was coming. The no-trust motion was not even submitted. It means that they (the opposition) was connected with these people abroad, They say they are angry with Pakistan ... they make this excuse. They say they will forgive Pakistan if Imran Khan loses in no-trust move, but if the move fails, Pakistan will have to go through a difficult time," he said.



“Pakistan has reached a defining moment in history. I won't bow down, and won't let our people crawl like ants,” Khan said during his televised address.



During his address, Imran Khan raised the ‘foreign hand’ once again, calling it a conspiracy against an elected prime minister.

“As a child, I remember Pakistan rising to the top. South Korea had come to Pakistan to learn how did we progress, Malaysian princes used to study with me in school. Middle East used to come to our universities. I've seen all this sinking, seen my country getting insulted,” the 69-year-old leader said.

#WATCH | Islamabad: In his address to the nation, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan claims that a foreign nation sent a message to them (Pakistan) that Imran Khan needs to be removed else Pakistan will suffer consequences. pic.twitter.com/aTGUh9HqSe — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2022

“I entered politics to serve the people. I am a fortunate person whom Allah had blessed with everything, including fame and wealth. I am from the first generation that was born in a free country,” Khan said.



The Pakistan Assembly has been adjourned till Sunday at 11 am when it is supposed to vote on the no-confidence motion.



Imran Khan's ruling PTI alliance has been reduced to a minority, having just 164 members in the 342-member assembly. The opposition has a strength of 177 against the required majority mark of 172.



The opposition has named Shehbaz Sharif, the brother of ex-PM Nawaz Sharif to lead the country in case Khan loses trust vote.