Independent foreign policy doesn't mean being anti-India, says Pak PM Imran Khan

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan during his address to the nation on Thursday said an independent foreign policy doesn't mean being anti-India.

“I decided that my foreign policy will be independent. An independent foreign policy is one which is meant for Pakistanis. It doesn't mean we are anyone's enemies. It doesn't mean we will be anti-Americans, anti-India or anti-European',” Khan said amid the political drama due to the no-confidence motion against his government which will be put to vote on Sunday.



“When India revoked the special status of Kashmir, I opposed them on all platforms. But I tried my level best to maintain friendly relations with India,” Khan said.



Imran's remarks comes more than ten days after the Pakistan prime minister had hailed India's foreign policy at his rally in Islamabad's Parade Ground. “India is a member of Quad alliance with United States as one of its members. But still it calls itself neutral. India is importing oil from Russia which is facing sanctions. This is because India's foreign policy is for its people,” the 69-year-old leader said.



During his address, Imran Khan refused to resign after his government was reduced to minority following the exit of allies Balochistan Awami Party and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (Pakistan) to the opposition camp. “I will play till the last ball,” he said.



The prime minister raised the ‘threat memo’ mentioning the United States before correcting himself and calling it a foreign power. Khan claimed that the foreign country was aware of the no-confidence motion being tabled in the assembly. “They say they are angry with Pakistan ... they make this excuse. They say they will forgive Pakistan if Imran Khan loses in no-trust move, but if the move fails, Pakistan will have to go through a difficult time,” Khan said according to Dawn.



The opposition claims support of 177 members against the majority mark of 172 in the 342 member Pakistan assembly.

