Independent foreign policy doesn't mean being anti-India, says Pak PM Imran Khan
Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan during his address to the nation on Thursday said an independent foreign policy doesn't mean being anti-India.
“I decided that my foreign policy will be independent. An independent foreign policy is one which is meant for Pakistanis. It doesn't mean we are anyone's enemies. It doesn't mean we will be anti-Americans, anti-India or anti-European',” Khan said amid the political drama due to the no-confidence motion against his government which will be put to vote on Sunday.
“When India revoked the special status of Kashmir, I opposed them on all platforms. But I tried my level best to maintain friendly relations with India,” Khan said.
Imran's remarks comes more than ten days after the Pakistan prime minister had hailed India's foreign policy at his rally in Islamabad's Parade Ground. “India is a member of Quad alliance with United States as one of its members. But still it calls itself neutral. India is importing oil from Russia which is facing sanctions. This is because India's foreign policy is for its people,” the 69-year-old leader said.
During his address, Imran Khan refused to resign after his government was reduced to minority following the exit of allies Balochistan Awami Party and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (Pakistan) to the opposition camp. “I will play till the last ball,” he said.
The prime minister raised the ‘threat memo’ mentioning the United States before correcting himself and calling it a foreign power. Khan claimed that the foreign country was aware of the no-confidence motion being tabled in the assembly. “They say they are angry with Pakistan ... they make this excuse. They say they will forgive Pakistan if Imran Khan loses in no-trust move, but if the move fails, Pakistan will have to go through a difficult time,” Khan said according to Dawn.
The opposition claims support of 177 members against the majority mark of 172 in the 342 member Pakistan assembly.
-
Pakistan to issue strong demarche to unnamed 'country' over 'threat letter'
Pakistan's top security body on Thursday decided to issue a strong demarche to a country, that it did not name, over a “threatening letter” -- purportedly showing evidence of a foreign conspiracy to oust Imran Khan government -- and expressed concern at the undiplomatic communication and "interference" in its internal affairs. The NSC decided that the protest should be launched with that country.
-
Ukraine war: Shelling continues near Kyiv despite Russia’s scale-back talks
The Russian military continued to shell areas on the outskirts of Kyiv, the capital city of war-torn Ukraine, on Thursday, despite Moscow promising to scale back its forces in de-escalation talks two days ago. Regional governor Oleksandr Palviuk said on social media that Russian forces continued shelling Irpin and Makariv. Battles were also underway around Hostomel between forces of the two nations, Pavliuk said.
-
Imran says won't resign as Pak PM before no-trust vote, never accepted defeat
Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan addressed the nation, stating he came to politics to serve the people. The Pakistan Assembly has been adjourned till Sunday at 11 am when it is supposed to vote on the no-confidence motion. Imran Khan's ruling PTI alliance has been reduced to a minority, having just 164 members in the 342-member assembly. The opposition has a strength of 177 against the required majority mark of 172.
-
Ukraine's nuclear firm says most Russian forces have left Chernobyl plant
Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom on Thursday said many of the Russian forces occupying the Chernobyl nuclear plant had left and were headed for the Belarusian border, leaving just a few on the territory of the defunct plant. "The occupiers, who seized the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and other facilities in the exclusion zone, have set off in two columns towards the Ukrainian border," it said in a statement.
-
Bilawal says Pak PM Imran Khan has no safe passage, can make an honourable exit
The chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, further said Shehbaz Sharif, who headed the Opposition in the Pakistan National Assembly, be given an opportunity for a vote of confidence. "We want to send Imran Khan a message that there is no safe passage for you," son of assassinated former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, told reporters at Parliament.
