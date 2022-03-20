Imran Khan says Indian foreign policy is independent, stands for its people
Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday heaped praises on India and its foreign policy, this at a time when it faces threat of being unseated amid no-confidence motion moved against him.
Addressing a rally in Malakand, Khan said,"Main aaj Hindustan ko daad deta hun (I salute India today). It has always maintained an independent foreign policy."
“India is a member of Quad alliance with United States as one of its members. But still it calls itself neutral. India is importing oil from Russia which is facing sanctions. This is because India's foreign policy is for its people,” Pakistan website Express Tribune quoted Khan.
Earlier in January, Imran Khan had praised India for its boom in the information and technology sector, and hailed the policies attracting investments.
The former cricket captain-turned politician's remark has come amid a no-confidence motion moved by a joint opposition which will be taken up by the Pakistan National Assembly on March 25. A substantial number of lawmakers from his party PTI are also believed to be voting against the government.
During his address, the 69-year-old politician said he was ready to forgive the dissident lawmakers as a ‘compassionate’ father. “Return to the party’s fold or face social boycott,” the Express Tribune quoted the Pakistan premier as saying in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa town.
While he faces heat from the opposition and his own lawmakers, Imran Khan has reportedly fallen out of favour from the Pakistan Army. According to intelligence inputs, army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, DG ISI Lt General Naveed Anjum have told Khan to step down after the OIC conference.
-
Imran Khan faces IMF's doubts: 'How will you fund $1.5 bn subsidy package?'
At a time Imran Khan's government is facing opposition in Pakistan, the International Monetary Fund has asked the government to explain how it would fund the $1.5 billion subsidy package that Prime Minister Imran Khan announced.
-
Omicron, BA.2, new wave of pandemic: 5 things WHO says on Covid situation
Omicron, which is not the last variant of SARS-CoV-2, will pick up pockets for months and months until another pocket of susceptibility opens up, the World Health Organization said amid a fresh wave of the pandemic, warning that the pandemic is far from being over.
-
'Russia has failed to gain control of air': UK on Ukraine resistance
Large parts of the war-hit country - in the north, east and south - are bearing the impact of the offensive, the UK had earlier said.
-
Putin set to hold nuclear evacuation drill; moved family to Siberia: Reports
As Western agents are trying to analyse Putin's mind through his recent appearances, they find that Putin is 'trapped in a closed world of his own making', where he is the single decision maker and he is absolutely insulated from other points of view.
-
Ukraine city 'wiped off from Earth's face' - desperate plea on Day 25: 10 points
In another escalation amid the war, Russia has now resorted to the use of hypersonic missiles.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics