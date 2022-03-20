No-confidence motion: Imran Khan's fate to be decided in Pak Parliament session this week

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's fate is likely to be decided as the national assembly is set to be convened this Friday to take up a no-confidence motion against the ruling government, news agency Reuters reported.



A joint alliance of opposition parties had filed a no-confidence against the prime minister, stating that his government had also lost majority. Several lawmakers of Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf also defected.

The opposition needs at least 172 votes in the 342-member Pakistan National Assembly to defeat Khan. There are reports of a ‘substantial’ number of PTI lawmakers who are currently lodged in the Sindh House in Islamabad, believed to vote against their own party.

The leadership of Pakistan opposition parties has asked their parliamentarians to stay put in Islamabad to ensure their presence in the National Assembly session ahead of the voting for the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to the opposition leaders, the speaker of the lower house of the parliament could convene the assembly session any time and directed the lawmakers belonging to their parties to stay put in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Amid the heightened political activity surrounding the no-confidence motion, what makes matters worse for Khan is the much-powerful Pakistan Army distancing itself from the entire issue. According to intelligence input, four top generals including army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and director general of spy agency ISI Lt General Nadeem Anjum have told Imran Khan to step down after the OIC-FM conference.



(With agency inputs)





