Ex Pakistan PM Imran Khan announces long march to Islamabad: ‘This jihad will…'

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan announced a long march to Islamabad, starting Friday calling for early parliamentary elections in the country. In a press conference on Tuesday, Imran Khan said that the protest will be the 'largest' in the country's history and will begin from Liberty Chowk in Lahore.

“I have decided to launch the long march from Friday at 11am from Liberty Square in Lahore to Islamabad. I am marching to press the government to announce elections immediately. This will be the largest long march in the country’s history," Imran Khan said.

Terming the protest march as a jihad against the ruling Shehbaz Sharif government, Imran Khan said, "This is something way beyond politics, it is a war for freedom from these thieves that have been imposed over us. This jihad will decide where the country will go."

Imran Khan assured that the protest march will be peaceful, saying, "We are not going to break the law or go into the Red Zone. Whatever will happen in Islamabad, it will be according to what the courts have permitted us."

The announcement comes as Imran Khan was disqualified from holding public office for five years in the Toshakhana case by the election body of the country and is set to face a major legal battle to regain his political turf.

