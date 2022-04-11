Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: Pakistan lawmakers to vote for next PM today
Live

Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: Pakistan lawmakers to vote for next PM today

  • Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: On Sunday, Imran Khan lost the vote of confidence with 174 members in the 342-member house voting in favour of the resolution.
Supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of dismissed Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, take part in a rally in his support in Peshawar.(AFP)
Updated on Apr 11, 2022 08:38 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The National assembly of Pakistan will vote for the next Prime Minister on Monday. According to reports by local media, the house will convene at 2 pm for the same. It has accepted the nomination papers of President PML-N Shehbaz Sharif, who is likely to succeed Khan and vice chairman of PTI Shah Mahmood Qureshi for the slot. 

In the early hours of Sunday, Khan was voted out of power after his PTI government lost the vote of confidence with 174 members in the 342-member house voting in favour of the resolution.

Ahead of the vote, security has been heightened in Pakistan at around the D-chowk. Furthermore, roads leading to Parliament will be opened after the election of the new premier, according to the local media.

Meanwhile, according to local media reports, Khan will visit Parliament House on Monday to chair PTI parliamentary party session at 12 pm (local time). The PTI members have also vowed to hold peaceful protests across the country after Isha prayer.

On Sunday as well, a large number of protests were staged in parts of Pakistan by PTI supporters against the ouster of Khan. The protesters including women and children showed their solidarity with Khan during the rally that started at 9 pm on Sunday and lasted till 3 am on Monday.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 11 Apr 2022 08:38 AM

    Protests in support of Imran Khan

    Supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of dismissed Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, take part in a rally in his support in Islamabad. (AFP)
  • Mon, 11 Apr 2022 07:45 AM

    Pakistan: Imran Khan to visit Parliament House today

    Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Parliament House on Monday to chair Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary party session at 12 pm (local time), reported local media.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
imran khan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.