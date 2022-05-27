Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Imran Khan praises India again as Pakistan sees highest-ever rise in petrol price
Imran Khan praises India again as Pakistan sees highest-ever rise in petrol price

Imran Khan said Pakistan is paying the price for Shehbaz Sharif government not pursuing Imran Khan's deal with Russia for 30% cheaper oil, while India has managed to reduce fuel prices.
Imran Khan slams the Shehbaz Sharif government after it increased the prices of petroleum products - the highest-ever rise, (AFP)
Published on May 27, 2022 10:21 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan has once again praised India and this time for being able to reduce fuel prices which Imran Khan said was owing to cheaper oil from Russia. The statement of the PTI leader came as the Shehbaz Sharif government in Pakistan increased the prices of all petroleum products by rupees 30 per litre (PKR) to reduce fuel subsidies. The highest-ever increase in the prices of all petroleum products in one go is aimed at impressing the International Monetary Fund.

 

Imran Khan said the price hike is actually the price Pakistan is going to pay for the "incompetent and insensitive" government which did not pursue the deal with Russia for 30% cheaper oil. Imran Khan who was ousted from the PM's post in a no-trust motion earlier claimed that he had visited Russia to further the negotiation with Moscow over cheaper oil. The visit coincided with the beginning of Russia's attack on Ukraine and Imran Khan's visit received flak.

"Nation starting to pay price for Imported govt's subservience before foreign masters with 20% / rupees 30 per litre hike in petrol & diesel prices - the highest single price hike in our history. The incompetent & insensitive Govt has not pursued our deal with Russia for 30% cheaper oil," Imran Khan tweeted on Thursday.

"In contrast India, strategic ally of US, has managed to reduce fuel prices by Pkr 25 per litre by buying cheaper oil from Russia. Now our nation will suffer another massive dose of inflation at the hands of this cabal of crooks," Imran Khan added.

On May 21, India cut excise duty on fuel resulting in a drop in petrol price by 9.5 per litre, while diesel prices were reduced by 7 per litre. “Despite being part of the Quad, India sustained pressure from the US and bought discounted Russian oil to provide relief to the masses. This is what our govt was working to achieve with the help of an independent foreign policy,” Imran Khan had tweeted lauding the price cut.

Effective of the immediate price rise, ex-depot prices of petrol would increase to rupees 179.86 per litre, high-speed diesel to rupees 174.15, kerosene to rupees 155.56 and light diesel oil to rupees 148.31. The government has not withdrawn the subsidy in its entirety, an official said.

