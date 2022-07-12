Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Imran Khan's attack on flooding in Karachi: '14 years of corruption...'
Imran Khan's attack on flooding in Karachi: '14 years of corruption...'

The heavy downpour in Karachi has damaged homes, roads, five bridges and power stations across the city, and is reported to have claimed more than 25 lives in the Sindh province.
Former Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan gestures during a press conference in Islamabad.(AFP / File)
Published on Jul 12, 2022 09:45 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan on Tuesday hit out at the Bilawal Bhutto’s Pakistan Peoples Party for "14 years of corruption", and held its "mismanagement in governing Sindh" responsible for the flood-like situation in Karachi, which has been triggered by record-breaking rain across the country. The heavy downpour has also damaged homes, roads, five bridges and power stations across the country, and is reported to have claimed more than 25 lives in the Sindh province.

“Flooding of Karachi because of rain, again a reflection of PPP's 14 years of corruption and mismanagement in governing Sindh,” the PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) chief tweeted. “My government had given Rs35 bn to clean & reconstruct major nullahs but prov govt failed to perform it's task of improving solid waste disposal & cleaning minor nullahs (sic),” he wrote further.

Former Sindh governor Imran Ismail also blamed the PPP-MQM partnership for the waterlogging and power outages in the city. He shared a video of the flood-like situation outside his house with water entering inside the buildings, and captioned it, “This is my Karachi, ruined by PPP’s incapable leadership.” As per the local media, his another tweet in Urdu read: “Karachi is drowning in MQM-PPP partnership. Both are doing nothing but blaming each other. Helpless citizens are waiting for help. Administrators are busy swimming on Faisal Street with their supporters.”

Heavy showers amid monsoon - over the past month - have killed at least 150 people, and rain continues to lash Pakistan, triggering flash floods in some parts of the country, government officials said Monday as per news agency AP. The National Disaster Management Authority said 91 women and children are among the dead so far. At least 163 people have also been injured in rain-related incidents since June 14, it added in a statement. Heavy rain and flash floods fully or partially has reportedly damaged more than 1,000 houses across the country.

The rain is also said to be almost twice as heavy as the average downpour at this time of the year.

(With inputs from news agency AP)

HT News Desk

