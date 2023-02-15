Imran Khan’s bail rejected in protest case, clashes reported in multiple cities

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad rejected former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's request to extend his interim bail in a case pertaining to a protest outside the office of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) following its decision in the Toshakhana case. Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan announced the verdict following Khan's repeated failure to physically appear before the court, reported Dawn.

Earlier, the court had directed Khan to appear before it by 1:30pm, and rejected his plea to grant an exemption from personal appearance.

Imran Khan has been convalescing at his Lahore residence after he was wounded in an assassination attempt in Wazirabad during his march to Islamabad. Khan's lawyer requested the court to extend the bail arguing that the former prime minister had tried to appear but could not travel.

In the short order, the court said Khan was given multiple opportunities to put appear before it “but to no avail.” The judge recalled that the Pakistan Tejreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief failed to appear before the court on Oct 31, Nov 21, Nov 28, Dec 9, Dec 19, Jan 10, Jan 31, Feb 10 and twice today.

“Due to the protracted nature of the instant bail application, the matter can not be stretched for an indefinite period, thus no further opportunity seeking dispensation from personal attendance shall be allowed,” the court said.

“Ergo, the instant application seeking dispensation from personal attendance in medical grounds for today is accordingly dismissed.”

However, the former premier can challenge the order in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to avoid arrest.

Soon after the verdict was announced, clashes were reported between the police and protesters in Islamabad, Peshawar and Karachi, according to Dawn.

PTI said that Imran Khan address the nation today at 6pm.

