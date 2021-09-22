Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Imran Khan says stopping women from accessing education un-Islamic
world news

Imran Khan says stopping women from accessing education un-Islamic

The decision of whether to recognise the Taliban government in Afghanistan will be taken collectively after Pakistan discusses the issue with neighbours, Imran Khan said in a recent interview. 
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 07:51 PM IST
Imran Khan said he hopes that the Taliban will allow women to go to school as it has nothing to do with religion.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has recently commented that preventing women from accessing education in Afghanistan would be un-Islamic, but he hoped that the Taliban leadership would soon allow women to resume studies. This comes as the Pakistan Prime Minister has repeatedly said that the world should give more time to the Taliban. In an interview with the BBC, the Pakistan PM said the idea that women should not be educated is just not Islamic. "I think they will allow women to go to schools. It has nothing to do with religion," Imran Khan said.

The Taliban have recently asked male students to join schools but said nothing about girl students, though universities have resumed classes for female students. The Taliban have dissolved the ministry for women and replaced it with their notorious 'vice and virtue' ministry, despite the commitment they made to uphold women's rights.

Imran Khan says world should give Taliban more time, US misunderstood Haqqanis

The full Cabinet has also been announced with no woman minister which shows how the Taliban went back on their promise of giving equal rights to women.

In an earlier interview with CNN, which was Imran Khan's first international interview after the Taliban takeover, Khan said Afghanistan's women are strong and they can assert their rights. It is wrong to think that they can be helped from outside, he had added.



On Pakistan recognising the Taliban government, Imran Khan said that Pakistan will not take the decision individually. The decision will be taken only after consulting with other neighbours. "All neighbours will get together and see how they progress. Whether to recognise them or not will be a collective decision," Imran Khan said.

Sooner or later, Afghanistan will have a civil war of the Taliban do not include all factions in the governance, Imran Khan said. "That would mean an unstable, chaotic, Afghanistan and an ideal place for terrorists. That is a worry," he said.

