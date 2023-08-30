Imran Khan to remain in jail as judicial remand extended till Sept 13 in cipher case

A special court extended the judicial remand of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan by two weeks in connection with the leakage of a confidential diplomatic cable that was allegedly misused for political purposes by his government, reported news agency PTI. According to Geo News report, Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain, who arrived at Attock jail in Punjab to conduct the hearing, issued the decision in the case of the missing cipher. Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.(Reuters)

Khan was imprisoned after a district court sentenced him to three years in jail in the Toshakhana case on August 5. While the Islamabad high court suspended the jail sentence ordering his release, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader continued to remain in prison in the Cipher case, which is related to the alleged disclosure of state secrets.

Khan has for long mentioned the missing cable as evidence of a “foreign conspiracy” to remove him as the prime minister in April last year. The purported cipher (secret diplomatic cable) contained an account of a meeting between US state department officials, including Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu, and Pakistani envoy Asad Majeed Khan last year.

On Monday, the court extended the physical remand of Pakistan's former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi by two days in connection with the cipher case. Qureshi was foreign minister when the issue of the diplomatic cable erupted. He was arrested on August 19 under the Official Secrets Act for violating the secrecy of the official cable sent by the Pakistani embassy in the US to the foreign office.

(This is breaking news…please check back for updates)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON