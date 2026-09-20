Jailed ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan undergoes medical check-up amid concerns over health

Jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan underwent a medical check-up amid concerns over his physical well-being on Sunday.

The court asked the jail authorities to ensure that the former Pakistani PM Imran Khan receives medical facilities in accordance with the prison rules. (File Photo/Reuters)

Khan, 73, has remained incarcerated since 2023 following his conviction in a corruption case and is currently lodged in the high-security Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, according to report quoted by ANI.

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While his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and supporters have claimed that his health has deteriorated due to inadequate medical attention, prison authorities have consistently rejected the allegations.

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Specialist medical team conduct's Imran's medical exam

According to Geo News, citing sources, a specialist team from the state-run Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) conducted Khan's medical examination.

The former prime minister underwent a detailed evaluation that included checks of his blood pressure, cholesterol levels and eyes.

The report said a PIMS physician led the medical team, with medical personnel from the Adiala Jail hospital also assisting during the examination.

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{{^usCountry}} Khan has previously complained of an eye condition and has been taken to PIMS on several occasions for medical treatment and examinations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Khan has previously complained of an eye condition and has been taken to PIMS on several occasions for medical treatment and examinations. {{/usCountry}}

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Imran Khan's sister detained

Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, was detained by authorities, according to a report by Pakistani media on Sunday.

Dawn reported, citing Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) sources, that Aleema Khan was detained after the office of Lahore’s deputy commissioner (DC) ordered her detention or arrest for 30 days.

According to the report, the September 20 order issued by DC Muhammad Ali Ijaz directed the detention or arrest of Aleema Khan and a man identified as Muhammad Ameer under the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960 (MPO).

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The Pakistani outlet reported that the MPO ordinance gives authorities the power to order preventive detention and places restrictions on judicial review of such detention orders.

International support for Imran Khan

Seven former Australian cricket captains called on the country's Foreign Minister Penny Wong to intervene diplomatically over Khan's continued detention, citing concerns about his well-being in prison.

Greg Chappell, who played 87 Tests for Australia and later coached the Indian men's cricket team, is seeking a meeting with Wong to discuss Khan's circumstances. He has joined six other former Australian captains in writing to the foreign minister.

The group also includes Allan Border, Ian Chappell, Belinda Clark, Kim Hughes, Mark Taylor and Steve Waugh, bringing together seven former captains from different eras of Australian cricket.

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The latest appeal follows a similar initiative earlier this year, when 21 international cricket captains, including Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev and Dilip Vengsarkar, wrote to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif seeking humane treatment for Imran Khan.

Following that appeal, former and current international cricket figures including Pat Cummins, Brian Lara, Wasim Akram, Ramiz Raja, Javed Miandad and Michael Holding also spoke publicly about Khan's situation.

Imran Khan has remained in prison since 2023 after being convicted in multiple cases.