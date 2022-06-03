Imran warns of Pak's denuclearisation, split; Maryam says ‘lost sanity after…’

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz on Thursday hit out at former Prime Minister Imran Khan over his comment on the country's future in the wake of a severe economic crisis. During a TV interview, the ousted PM was asked about his future strategy if the “establishment” is not with him “irrespective of your popularity as was the case with Benazir Bhutto.”

Khan warned that Pakistan could split into three parts and lose its nuclear capabilities if the country's establishment does not make the right decisions, reported ANI citing The News International.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman said the country would go into default if the country's economy is destroyed, suggesting that the world would then ask Pakistan to move towards denuclearisation.

Reacting to Khan's remarks, Maryam Nawaz asked, "Whose ideology is it? Did Zac Goldsmith influence you to this ideology or Israel?"

Zac Goldsmith is the brother of Khan's ex-wife, Jemima Goldsmith.

"Imran has lost his sanity after losing power but the truth is that power never belonged to him, to begin with," she said. "Whoever said such a thing about the country, his own party will break into 300 pieces," she added.

Khan had said that the current political situation was a problem for the country as well as the military establishment.

"If the establishment doesn't make the right decisions then I can assure in writing that (before everyone else) they and the army will be destroyed because what will become of the country if it goes bankrupt," he said.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari said that no Pakistani could talk of tearing this country apart and called on Pakistan People's Party (PPP) workers to protest the remarks throughout the country.

(With ANI inputs)

