In fresh surge, world saw 11 million Covid cases in a week: 10 updates

The world is witnessing a surge in Covid cases yet again - after a month of decline - with 11 million new infections registered between March 7 and March 13, news agency Reuters has reported, citing officials from the World Health Organisation. This was 8 per cent higher compared to the previous week. "These increases are occurring despite reductions in testing in some countries, which means the cases we're seeing are just the tip of the iceberg," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned on Thursday. The global body has attributed the surge to a combination of factors including the highly transmissible Omicron variant and its cousin the BA.2 sub-variant, and the lifting of public health and social measures.

Here are top updates on the global Covid surge:

1. China has caught the global attention - yet again - as it sees new records after two years into the pandemic. The spike is said to be driven by the 'stealth Omicron' variant. Xi Jinping has hinted a tweak in the strategy with an eye on economic impact.

2. On Wednesday, the country saw over 3,000 new cases in 24 hours, a day after it reported more than 5,200 new Covid cases for the first time since the early days of the pandemic. Restrictions are back in cities amid multiple outbreaks with millions facing curbs.

3. South Korea saw a new record with 621,328 Covid cases and 429 deaths, authorities said on Thursday. The southeast Asian nations - with one of the lowest death rates - however is set to end restrictions.

4. A cheaper version of Pfizer's highly effective COVID-19 oral antiviral Paxlovid will be made by 35 drug makers worldwide, news agency Reuters has reported, citing the U.N.-backed Medicines Patent Pool. The doses will be supplied in 95 poor countries.

5. In Europe, Germany is set to life most restrictions despite a new record spike on Thursday.

6. Some experts have said that Europe has already been hit by a fresh wave of Covid.

7. The fresh surge across the countries comes as Russia continues its onslaught in Ukraine. Millions of people have been displaced from homes.

8. "In every case, the only solution is peace. Our world needs peace more than ever. As if Covid is not enough, to have a devastating war like this is dangerous for the world," Tedros said in his latest remarks.

9. Experts have been blaming vaccine equity for the world failing to stop the fresh waves of Covid.

10. In the United States, top medical expert Anthony Fauci has said restrictions will have to be brought back if cases rise.

