In Pakistan, several decomposed bodies found on hospital roof; probe ordered

The Pakistan government has ordered a probe after horrific details emerged from a hospital in Punjab province that revealed several bodies were found dumped on the rooftop of Nishtar hospital. As soon as the incident came to light, the advisor to Pakistan Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Zaman Gujjar visited the hospital in Multan, some 350 km Lahore, and ordered cremation of the abandoned bodies. He also directed the health officials to take action against the employees involved in the matter, news agency PTI reported.

A six-person committee was formed, led by Muzamil Bashir, specialised health secretary, and has been given three days to complete the probe and fix the responsibility.

A viral video has been doing rounds on the internet, that shows numerous rotten bodies lying on a rooftop in a pathetic condition, which led to rumours that the bodies were kept there to be used as fodder for eagles and vultures.

Meanwhile, Nishtar Medical University’s professor Maryam Asharf said in a statement that these bodies are used for medical experiments by students and this is done in accordance with rules laid down by the government.

“The process of decomposition has begun in such bodies and they were put on the roof of the dead house for different medical purposes. These bodies are used for medical experiments by students and this is done in accordance with rules laid down by the government,” she said.

“This is not unusual as bones and skulls are extracted for further medical use,” Ashraf said.

