IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / India, Australia to hold key trilateral meetings in April, Indo-Pacific on agenda
The trilateral meetings will follow close on the heels of the La Pérouse exercise in the Bay of Bengal during April 4-7, which will see the French Navy joining the navies of India, Australia, Japan and the US – the four members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad. (Image used for representation). (PTI PHOTO.)
The trilateral meetings will follow close on the heels of the La Pérouse exercise in the Bay of Bengal during April 4-7, which will see the French Navy joining the navies of India, Australia, Japan and the US – the four members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad. (Image used for representation). (PTI PHOTO.)
world news

India, Australia to hold key trilateral meetings in April, Indo-Pacific on agenda

These meetings are expected to focus on issues such as maritime security and collaborating on shared challenges across the region. France is seen as a natural fit for working with the Quad as it has 1.5 million citizens on island territories within the Indo-Pacific.
READ FULL STORY
By Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:20 PM IST

Members of the Quad are moving forward with their agenda for ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific by working with other like-minded countries, with India and Australia set to hold two key trilateral ministerial meetings in New Delhi next month.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar and Australian foreign minister Marise Payne will hold separate meetings with their French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian and Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi on the margins of the annual Raisina Dialogue during April 13-15, people familiar with developments said on condition of anonymity.

These meetings are expected to focus on issues such as maritime security and collaborating on shared challenges across the region, the people said. France is seen as a natural fit for working with the Quad as it has 1.5 million citizens on island territories within the Indo-Pacific, and 93% its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of more than 11 million sq km is also within the region.

Work on arranging the India-Australia-Indonesia trilateral has been on for more than six months but the meeting was held up because of Jakarta’s sensitivities, one of the people cited above said. The French foreign minister is among the speakers at Raisina Dialogue and the Indonesian foreign minister too is expected to attend the event, a second person said.

The trilateral meetings will follow close on the heels of the La Pérouse exercise in the Bay of Bengal during April 4-7, which will see the French Navy joining the navies of India, Australia, Japan and the US – the four members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad.

India will deploy frontline warships and P-8I maritime patrol aircraft for what is being dubbed as a “Quad-plus France” manoeuvre, and the five countries will showcase their naval strength and commitment to freedom of navigation by practising complex drills.

At the same time, work has begun on implementing the Quad Vaccine Partnership, which was seen as the most significant outcome of the first virtual Quad leaders’ summit on March 12 and envisages the production of one billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines by the end of 2022 for developing countries. The people said the Quad members are keen on production of vaccines beginning at Indian facilities as early as the second quarter of 2021 though several issues are still being addressed by the four countries.

Under the partnership, vaccines developed by the US will be made in India with funding from the US and Japan, while Australia will provide “last mile” delivery support with focus on Southeast Asia.

“A lot depends on India’s manufacturing capacity, given the demands on Indian manufacturers to fulfil both the demands of the domestic inoculation programme and commercial supplies and grants for foreign countries,” the first person cited above said.

“There could be issues such as intellectual property rights but they can be addressed by the four countries working together,” the person added.

In a media briefing after the Quad Summit, foreign secretary Harsh Shringla had said a “bridging arrangement” will be needed for manufacturing US-developed vaccines in India, including trials, tests and authorisation for doses to be certified as fit for export. This issue is being looked at by the Quad vaccine experts group, one of three working groups formed during the summit.

It is believed the four members of Quad are keen on progress on vaccines before the leaders hold their first in-person meeting. Efforts are currently on to schedule this meeting on the margins of the G7 Summit to be hosted by the UK in June. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to the G7 Summit.

Australia was chosen for logistics support for vaccine delivery as it has already created an extensive network with an existing commitment of $407 million for regional vaccine access and health security to Pacific Island countries. Australia will contribute an additional $77 million for providing vaccines and delivery support in Southeast Asia.

The other crucial working group formed during the Quad summit – the critical and emerging technology working group – will focus on collaboration on issues such as 5G, quantum computing, artificial intelligence and cyber-security. This will include both setting of standards and ensuring such cutting edge technologies aren’t misused by state actors, the people said.

“We’ve seen how such technologies can be misused during the US presidential elections and the effort will be to prevent such activities,” the first person cited above said.

The issue of rare earth metals too figured at the Quad Summit, and Australia, which has the world’s sixth largest reserves of these materials, is working closely with India and US to address China’s dominance in supplying these critical elements to makers of everything from smartphones to high-performance motors and batteries for electric vehicles.

Rare earths are critical for India’s plans to become a leader in electric vehicles and Australia will soon conduct a demand-supply assessment for India, after having completed a similar exercise for the US, the people said.

Though the joint statement issued after the Quad Summit made no direct reference to China, the people acknowledged that the impact of China’s assertive actions in the area ranging from the East and South China Seas to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) figured prominently in the deliberations by the four leaders. US President Joe Biden set the tone for these discussions with his unusually candid observations on China, the people added.

Immediately after the Quad Summit, another person familiar with the deliberations had said that the four leaders discussed India’s military standoff with China along the LAC, and the three other members had a “sympathetic view” towards New Delhi on the issue.

Former ambassador Rajiv Bhatia, distinguished fellow for foreign policy studies at Gateway House, said the eventual outcome of the ongoing meeting of senior US-China officials in Alaska could have an impact on the workings of the Quad.

“Quad’s future, which seemed bright after the summit, will partly depend on eventual dynamics between the US and China. It is still early days and the first session of the meeting in Alaska didn’t go well. The outcome is awaited,” he said.

“Within Asean, privately the governments are reportedly happy with the Quad’s vaccine initiative as there is a deficit in access to vaccines and a trust deficit where Chinese vaccines are concerned. So they are interested in the vaccine partnership, but there are also some critics and dissenters, who are looking negatively at the vaccine initiative,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
The Palestinian killed was involved in a weekly protest against Israeli settlements in the village of Beit Dajan, near Nablus.(REUTERS)
The Palestinian killed was involved in a weekly protest against Israeli settlements in the village of Beit Dajan, near Nablus.(REUTERS)
world news

Palestinian killed by Israeli troops during stone-throwing clashes: Report

Reuters, West Bank
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:28 PM IST
The man was shot in the head and taken to a hospital near the West Bank city of Nablus where he later died, the Palestinian health ministry said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vials of AstraZeneca vaccine. (File photo)
Vials of AstraZeneca vaccine. (File photo)
world news

WHO panel gives nod to AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, has "tremendous potential"

Reuters, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:53 PM IST
The AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine (including Covishield) continues to have a positive benefit-risk profile, with tremendous potential to prevent infections and reduce deaths across the world, the WHO's global advisory committee on vaccine safety said
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indonesia had previously delayed administering the AstraZeneca vaccine following the blood clot reports.(Reuters)
Indonesia had previously delayed administering the AstraZeneca vaccine following the blood clot reports.(Reuters)
world news

WHO panel gives nod to AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, has "tremendous potential"

Reuters, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:49 PM IST
"The AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine (including Covishield) continues to have a positive benefit-risk profile, with tremendous potential to prevent infections and reduce deaths across the world," the WHO's global advisory committee on vaccine safety said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of the far-right group Proud Boys make 'OK' hand gestures indicating "white power" in front of the US Capitol Building.(REUTERS / File)
Members of the far-right group Proud Boys make 'OK' hand gestures indicating "white power" in front of the US Capitol Building.(REUTERS / File)
world news

US charges 4 Proud Boys members with conspiring to impede Congress on January 6

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:28 PM IST
  • The indictment also alleges that they made their intentions clear as far back as November, threatening war if the election was "stolen" from then-President Donald Trump.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The trilateral meetings will follow close on the heels of the La Pérouse exercise in the Bay of Bengal during April 4-7, which will see the French Navy joining the navies of India, Australia, Japan and the US – the four members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad. (Image used for representation). (PTI PHOTO.)
The trilateral meetings will follow close on the heels of the La Pérouse exercise in the Bay of Bengal during April 4-7, which will see the French Navy joining the navies of India, Australia, Japan and the US – the four members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad. (Image used for representation). (PTI PHOTO.)
world news

India, Australia to hold key trilateral meetings in April, Indo-Pacific on agenda

By Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:20 PM IST
These meetings are expected to focus on issues such as maritime security and collaborating on shared challenges across the region. France is seen as a natural fit for working with the Quad as it has 1.5 million citizens on island territories within the Indo-Pacific.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A sign is pictured in a street during the outbreak of Covid-19 in Bern, Switzerland, on December 18, 2020. The sign reads: "At the market? Of course, but with a mask." (Reuters/File Photo)
A sign is pictured in a street during the outbreak of Covid-19 in Bern, Switzerland, on December 18, 2020. The sign reads: "At the market? Of course, but with a mask." (Reuters/File Photo)
world news

Switzerland postpones plan to lift Covid-19 curbs

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:10 PM IST
The number of coronavirus cases in Switzerland and neighbouring Liechtenstein rose by 1,750 on Thursday, well above the seven-day average of 1,285 cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
China has also promised 800,000 doses of its own vaccine but the time for the delivery of the Chinese shots is unknown.(Bloomberg)
China has also promised 800,000 doses of its own vaccine but the time for the delivery of the Chinese shots is unknown.(Bloomberg)
world news

Nepal becomes 3rd country to give emergency nod to Covaxin

Reuters, Kathmandu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:07 PM IST
COVAXIN was shown to be 81% effective in an interim analysis of late-stage trial data on some 26,000 people in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The new guidelines also remove recommendations for plastic shields or other barriers between desks.(AP / File)
The new guidelines also remove recommendations for plastic shields or other barriers between desks.(AP / File)
world news

US CDC changes 6-foot rule for schools, allowing desks to be closer

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:45 PM IST
  • In recent months, schools in some states have been disregarding the CDC guidelines, using 3 feet as their standard.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The results from both methods had European countries occupying nine of the top 10 spots on the list of the word's happiest places, with New Zealand rounding out the group.(Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
The results from both methods had European countries occupying nine of the top 10 spots on the list of the word's happiest places, with New Zealand rounding out the group.(Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
world news

Happiness Report: World shows resilience in face of Covid-19

AP, Stockholm
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:30 PM IST
  • The editors of the 2021 World Happiness Report found that while emotions changed as the pandemic set in, longer-term satisfaction with life was less affected.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bill Nelson has long held a deep interest in Nasa.(REUTERS / File)
Bill Nelson has long held a deep interest in Nasa.(REUTERS / File)
world news

Biden picks ex-US senator Bill Nelson as Nasa chief: White House

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:24 PM IST
Nelson, a Democrat from Florida, must secure US Senate approval to be confirmed in the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman receives the AstraZeneca vaccination against Covid-19 at a drive-through site, in Milan, Italy.(REUTERS)
A woman receives the AstraZeneca vaccination against Covid-19 at a drive-through site, in Milan, Italy.(REUTERS)
world news

'We need time': Scandinavian caution keeps AstraZeneca shots on hold

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:59 PM IST
Several European countries last week suspended use of the vaccine following reports of rare instances of blood clots in some people who had been vaccinated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saudi Arabia condemned the attack in strong terms, saying the assault targeted “the security and stability of the world’s energy supplies.”(REUTERS)
Saudi Arabia condemned the attack in strong terms, saying the assault targeted “the security and stability of the world’s energy supplies.”(REUTERS)
world news

Drone strike on Riyadh oil refinery claimed by Houthis sparks fire: Saudi Arabia

AP, Dubai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:57 PM IST
  • Earlier on Friday, Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels reported that they’d fired six drones at a facility belonging to Saudi Aramco, the kingdom’s oil giant
READ FULL STORY
Close
A demonstrator holds up an image of George Floyd during a rally on the first day of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.(REUTERS)
A demonstrator holds up an image of George Floyd during a rally on the first day of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.(REUTERS)
world news

UN rights chief: Justice at stake in trial over Floyd death

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:44 PM IST
Michelle Bachelet highlighted the case during a Human Rights Council session focusing on systematic discrimination against people of African descent, saying she met last week with family members of such people killed by law enforcement officials.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay(REUTERS)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay(REUTERS)
world news

Boris Johnson to get ‘safe and effective’ Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:29 PM IST
The UK PM also sought to allay fears around the supply of vaccines, which has been attributed to a delay in the delivery of 5 million doses from the Serum Institute of India, a company he praised for its “herculean job” of manufacturing vaccines in large quantities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This handout picture released by the Qatar Amiri Diwan on March 8, 2021, shows Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani (2nd-R) meeting with Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud (3rd-L) in the Qatari capital Doha. (AFP Photo / Qatar Amiri Diwan)
This handout picture released by the Qatar Amiri Diwan on March 8, 2021, shows Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani (2nd-R) meeting with Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud (3rd-L) in the Qatari capital Doha. (AFP Photo / Qatar Amiri Diwan)
world news

Saudi Arabia, Egypt embark on long road to rebuild ties with Qatar

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:19 PM IST
Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Saudi Arabia severed relations with Qatar in mid-2017 over accusations that Doha supports terrorism - a broad allusion to Islamist movements, a charge that it denies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP