India and Canada are negotiating towards a framework agreement on defence cooperation along with a complementary understanding on information sharing.

Dinesh Kumar Patnaik, High Commissioner of India to Canada. (AP) more less

India’s High Commissioner to Ottawa Dinesh Patnaik confirmed to the Hindustan Times that the two countries were negotiating the framework agreement on defence cooperation and the general security of information agreement (GSOIA).

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The intent is that these agreements form part of the outcomes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s forthcoming bilateral visit to Canada next month.

Patnaik said he was “hopeful” there would be a “successful negotiation” by the time the visit commences on December 11. Modi will arrive in Toronto that day and travel to Ottawa, the Canadian capital, on the 12th for bilateral engagements, including his meeting with Canadian PM Mark Carney.

The defence framework will encompass the spectrum in the sector, ranging from interoperability, to exchanges, training, procurement and joint production.

India is interested in Canadian aircraft, including seaplanes and those for early warning and surveillance, while it could offer Canada ammunition, explosives, missile systems, officials aware of the discussions elaborated.

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{{^usCountry}} GSOIA, meanwhile, establishes “a mutual understanding of how government sensitive information must be handled and protected with foreign partners,” according to Global Affairs Canada (GAC), the country’s foreign ministry. In this instance, it will relate to defence cooperation as well as hi-tech and deep tech, including AI and space. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} GSOIA, meanwhile, establishes “a mutual understanding of how government sensitive information must be handled and protected with foreign partners,” according to Global Affairs Canada (GAC), the country’s foreign ministry. In this instance, it will relate to defence cooperation as well as hi-tech and deep tech, including AI and space. {{/usCountry}}

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“A GSOIA is a legally binding instrument that supports defence procurement and defence operational requirements by setting out the mutual rights and obligations between two parties with respect to protecting classified information and assets when in foreign custody,” GAC noted in a background note.

“That’s why these kind of leader level visits matter,” said Vina Nadjibulla, co-founder and CEO of the Centre for Strategic Statecraft. She said the deliverables for Modi’s visit should go beyond the comprehensive economic partnership agreement or CEPA and economic and trade cooperation.

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She said this will mean ties are not just commercial but “much more comprehensive, full spectrum” and these items points to the “more strategic nature of the relationship.”

She explained GSOIA could be relevant to dual use technology, anything to do with strategic sectors including AI. “It’s a baseline agreement you need to build, a prerequisite for the type of cooperation we want to see in the defence sector, but also in cybersecurity, technology, AI,” she added.

Of course, the principal agenda item will be announcing completion of negotiations towards the CEPA. The sixth round of negotiations were conducted in New Delhi last week, and officials have expressed confidence they will be concluded by the time Modi arrives in Canada.