India slams Pak's ‘pointless’ remarks on Kashmir at UNGA vote on Russia

India on Wednesday gave a befitting response to Pakistan after it raked up the Kashmir issue during the United Nations General Assembly debate on Russia.

In his explanation of the vote at the UNGA concerning the Russia-Ukraine war, Pakistani diplomat Munir Akram brought up the issue of Kashmir, in an attempt to draw parallels between the two situations.

In a strongly worded response, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj said, "We have witnessed, unsurprisingly, yet again, an attempt by one delegation to misuse this forum and make frivolous and pointless remarks against my country."

The Indian diplomat said such a statement deserves collective contempt from a mindset which repeatedly utters falsehoods.

To set the record straight, Kamboj said, "entire territory of Jammu and Kashmir is and will always be an integral part of India... We call on Pakistan to stop cross-border terrorism so our citizens can enjoy their right to life and liberty."

Earlier, the UNGA adopted a resolution condemning the Russian annexation of the four Ukrainian regions. 143 members voted in favour of the resolution while five voted against it. A total of 35 countries abstained from the resolution, including India.

After abstaining on the UNGA resolution condemning Russia, India on Wednesday expressed deep concern at the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, including the targeting of civilian infrastructure and deaths of civilians.

The latest resolution, which comes after Russia vetoed a similar proposal in Security Council, condemns Russia's "attempted illegal annexations" of the four Ukrainian regions following "so-called referendums".

Delivering her explanation of the vote before the member states, ambassador Kamboj said India has consistently advocated that no solution can be reached at human cost and escalation of hostilities is in no one's interest.

"We have urged that all efforts be made for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an urgent return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy," she said.

