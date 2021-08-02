India unleashes grain power as it takes over UNSC presidency

India has begun its presidency of the UN Security Council with a generous dose of Indian grain power.

T S Tirumurti, the Indian permanent representative (PR) to the UN who is known to his counterparts as just “Tiru”, will hold on Monday morning a traditional breakfast that PRs of incoming presidencies host for counterparts from the rest of the 15 member nations - five permanent and 10 non-permanent.

On the menu will be the usual fare for such working breakfasts: crepes, some breads, juices, coffee and fruits.

But some of Tirumurti’s guests would probably have had something already, something really Indian before heading out - oat clusters with multi-grain flakes and Alphonso mango bits or crunchy millet granola bar or buttermilk millet crackers with caramelised onions, or just some Cajun trail mix.

These may not sound like average aloo-paratha, idli-sambhar or eggs-and-toast breakfasts popular in most Indian homes but each of them is made of Indian grains, Indian nuts and fruits - Alfonso, the best known Indian mango around the world - and, as intended, ties in nicely with Indian foreign policy.

2023 THE INTERNATIONAL YEAR OF MILLETS

“We did it to highlight the initiative take by the Prime Minister to declare the year 2023 the International Year of Millets, which we had successfully spearheaded in the UN General Assembly a few months ago,” said Tirumurti, who spent months on the breakfast hamper, with a lot of help from his wife Gowri Tirumurti and mission colleagues.

The top Indian diplomat at the UN clearly enjoyed the effort as he also dealt with other issues of Afghanistan, peacekeeping, maritime security, counter-terrorism, China, Pakistan and all else. “Curating a breakfast hamper of Indian cereals and multigrain products for the UN Security Council members for the traditional breakfast hosted by the President of the Council was one of the more memorable moments in a diplomatic life,” he added.

The incoming presidency’s breakfast is a Security Council tradition. And Tirumurti will host it at the Permanent Indian Mission, the Charles Correa-designed aesthetic wonder amidst steel-and-glass Manhattan buildings. It will be followed by India holding the first formal business of the day in the chair: a closed door SC consultation, which will be followed by a presidential statement that Tirumurti will deliver on Darfur. Later in the day, he will brief the rest of the general assembly members.

FOCUS ON MARITIME SECURITY, PEACEKEEPING

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and external affairs minister S Jaishankar will chair sessions of the Security Council later in the month on dates to be announced later on Monday.

India plans to focus its presidency on maritime security, peacekeeping and counter-terrorism but it could find itself overwhelmed by the most concerning of international developments “sooner than later”, as a diplomat said: US pull-out from Afghanistan, which will be completed this month, on India’s watch at the UNSC, and Taliban’s possible return to power.

But on Monday, talk is likely to be focused on the breakfast hamper sent to all the permanent representatives of the Security Council member nations and deputies. The Indian mission has already heard back from some of them - the Americans, for instance, found the Cajun trail mix “interesting”.

Every bag in the hamper has a note describing its content, authored by Monsoon Harvest, a Coimbatore company that put it all together. Cajun Trail, it said, is “made with Indian gown peanuts, spicy air fried chickpeas, crispy Kerala banana chips and roasted almonds. It is a savoury and healthy tail mix”. And it’s grain free.

But not toasted millet muesli, which is called Dark Chocolate and Orange Peel. The write up described it as a “delicious mix of whole gains such as pearl millet, finger millet (more popularly known as ragi), and rolled oats, along with roasted almonds, flax seeds, dark chocolate and orange peel. This muesli is handcrafted in small batches and is baked to perfection. It is a sustainable product that uses rain-fed millets which is an indigenous crop to the Indian sub-continent.”

This is the Indian permanent mission’s second recourse this year to the humble millet, a fast growing cereal grain that belongs to the grass family. After the UN passage of a proposal spearheaded by India to declare 2023 as the Year of Millet, the mission had sent “millet murukus” to the UN offices of all 193 member nations.

Two European diplomats had gotten back almost immediately. Their children loved the murukus and they wanted to know where to buy them, said an Indian diplomat who dealt with that opening salvo of grain power. They couldn’t buy it here in the US as the murukus had been flown in specially from India.

Breakfast cereal of oat clusters and with multigrain flakes and mango is another grain-based part of the breakfast hamper sent to the UNSC members. “Indian Alphonso mangoes are picked ripe and freeze-dried to ensure maximum taste, flavour and nutrition. These are combined with a granola like flax seed and oat clusters, and multigrain flakes, making it a much-loved breakfast,” the accompanying note said.