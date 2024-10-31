India-born Karthik Naralasetty to stand for mayor in Texas. Who is he?

Karthik Naralasetty, a 35-year-old Indian-American businessman, is running for mayor in The Hills village of Texas, with the mayoral election to be held on November 5, coinciding with the presidential election in the United States. Karthik Naralasetty (naralasetty.org)

If he is victorious, Naralasetty will create history as the youngest mayor of The Hills, and would be the first person of Indian descent to be its mayor. The village has only five Indian families in a population of over 2000.

Who is Karthik Naralasetty?

(1.) According to an India Today report, he was born in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur and completed his early education in Delhi. As a young student, he arrived in the US to study computer science at the Rutgers University.

(2.) However, he dropped out and returned to India, where he started his first company, Socialblood, for blood donation. Today, 120 million (12 crore) people use it globally.

(3.) Pawsh, Naralasetty's second venture, was to connect dog owners with groomers.

(4.) Additionally, as a ‘self-taught product designer,’ he is a consultant with Apple, Walmart, and Levis.

(5.) Naralasetty's vision for The Hills, he says, is for it to be a place where ‘everyone thrives, regardless of their background.’

(6.) “As I run for mayor, I am driven by the lessons I’ve learned throughout my entrepreneurial journey, and I believe that, together, we can build a brighter, more inclusive future grounded in shared values and mutual respect,” his campaign website quotes him as saying.

(7.) His family includes parents, spouse Aditi – they met during his early days in US – and their children: Leilani and Jaivyn.

(8.) Meanwhile, Karthik's in-laws, who live in New Jersey, gave him ‘unwavering’ support and guidance.

(9.) Also, the family has two dogs – Hachi and Hiro – and without the pets, ‘the home wouldn’t be complete.'