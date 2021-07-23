Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Indian American Shrina Kurani enters Congressional race from California
world news

Indian American Shrina Kurani enters Congressional race from California

Shrina Kurani described herself as "an engineer, entrepreneur, and a fact-based problem solver and not a politician" on her website.
Written by Meenakshi Ray
UPDATED ON JUL 23, 2021 08:50 AM IST
Shrina Kurani was born to Indian immigrant parents in Riverside. (Shrina Kurani for Congress Photo)

Indian American Democrat Shrina Kurani has said she will challenge 15-term Republican Ken Calvert in California’s 42nd Congressional District for the mid-term elections in November 2022. “I’m running for Congress to make things work better in Washington so we can develop a sustainable future and build an Inland Empire where people feel safe, healthy, and have opportunities to succeed in fulfilling jobs," Shrina Kurani, born to Indian immigrant parents in Riverside, said on Thursday.

Indian American Kurani described herself as "an engineer, entrepreneur, and a fact-based problem solver and not a politician" on her website. "Opportunities are out of reach for far too many people while career Washington politicians like Ken Calvert are focused on helping themselves, their political parties, and their corporate donors," she said.

Also read | When Indian-Americans shape Washington policy and politics

"Ken Calvert has been in Washington for nearly 30 years and he's voted against our interest time and time again. It's time for a new approach," she added.

Calvert, representing California’s 42nd Congressional District, was first elected in 1992.

Also read | Joe Biden set to name Indian-American Rahul Gupta as ‘drug czar’

Kurani graduated from La Sierra High School when she was 16 and has a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of California, Riverside. A media release said she has worked to start companies aimed at reducing waste and creating sustainable solutions for food and water. She has also served as an advisor to start-up businesses developing ways to make healthcare and education more affordable, accessible, equitable, and effective, it added.

There are four Indian Americans in the House of Representatives including Dr Ami Bera, Ro Khanna, Raja Krishnamoorthi and Pramila Jayapal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian americans
TRENDING NEWS

Anand Mahindra tweets throwback pic from school days. Can you spot him?

Team designs world’s brightest flashlight. Video shows how it was created

Mama red panda gives birth to cub at Darjeeling zoo. See pics

Google launches Doodle Champion Island Games to celebrate Tokyo Olympics 2020
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP