Nepal has so far reported 276,839 cases of coronavirus and 3,027 deaths related to it, according to my Republica..(REUTERS)
Indian Army donates 1 lakh doses Covid-19 vaccines to Nepal Army

The vaccines brought on Air India aircraft were handed over by the Indian Army officials to their counterparts from the Nepal Army at the Tribhuvan International Airport.
PTI | , Kathmandu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 10:01 PM IST

The Indian Army on Sunday gifted one lakh doses of made in India anti-Covid-19 vaccines to the Nepal Army, according to the sources.

The vaccines brought on Air India aircraft were handed over by the Indian Army officials to their counterparts from the Nepal Army at the Tribhuvan International Airport.

“Indian Army has gifted one lakh doses of made in India Covid – 19 vaccines to Nepal Army and it will be helpful for the force,” according to a source from the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.

Earlier India, which has provided made in India vaccines to several countries, has provided 1 million doses to Nepal in January.

Previously, India has also provided medicines and testing kits to Nepal.

Nepal has so far reported 276,839 cases of coronavirus and 3,027 deaths related to it, according to my Republica.

