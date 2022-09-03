Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Indian called 'parasite, genociding our race' in Poland; ‘Stop invading’. Viral video

Indian called 'parasite, genociding our race' in Poland; ‘Stop invading’. Viral video

world news
Published on Sep 03, 2022 05:50 AM IST

The video emerges amid back-to-back hate incidents targetting Indians in the United States. This, however, took place in Poland but the attacker in the video identified him as an American and a ‘White'.

A video of an Indian being abused at Warshaw's Atrium Reduta Shopping Centre in Poland by an American is going viral. 
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

A fresh video of an Indian being racially abused allegedly by an American in Poland has surfaced on social media. The Indian whose identity has not yet been established was called a parasite, a ‘genocider’ in the video and was asked to go to India. 'Stop filming me,' the man continued to say in the video, but the attacker said he had the right to film him as it was his country. The incident comes to light after a Hindu was abused in California by a Sikh Indian-American, and a group of four women was heckled in Texas -- in similar attacks questioning why Indians are everywhere. Also Read | 'Dirty Hindu', 'disgusting dog': Indian-American abused by Sikh man in California

It is not yet confirmed as to when the latest attack took place or what led to the conversation between the two people -- as no complaint has been filed. Also Read | 'You…Indians are…': Texas woman arrested for assaulting Indian Americans. Video viral

Social media users identified the place as Warshaw's Atrium Reduta Shopping Centre, and the attacker as Jon Minadeo II, purportedly the founder of Goyim TV -- "A white nationalist and deeply anti-Semitic channel", a user wrote on Twitter. Also Read | ‘Never have I felt so…’: Indian behind camera shares encounter with Texas woman

'You are genociding our race'

"Why are you in Poland?" the video showed the purported attacker stopping the man believed to be an Indian. "Why are you filming me?" the man said. "Because I am from America... and in America, there's too many you guys. So why are you in Poland?" the abuser said.

Passers-by were also filmed as the attacker followed the Indian with his camera.

"Do you think you can just invade Poland? You have your own country. How come you not go back to your country?" The Indian evaded him and kept on walking.

"Europeans want to know why you are coming to white man's land to take off from our hard work. Why don't you build your own country? Why are you being a parasite? You are genociding our race. You are an invader. Go home, invader. We don't want you in Europe. Poland for Polish only. You are not Polish,"

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
racial abuse poland viral video
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP