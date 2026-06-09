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Indian diaspora groups welcome court ruling striking down $100,000 H-1B visa fee

A federal judge on Monday struck down the USD 100,000 fee imposed by US President Donald Trump for H-1B applications.

Updated on: Jun 09, 2026 05:36 am IST
PTI |
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Washington: US-based Indian diaspora advocacy groups welcomed the Massachusetts federal court's decision to strike down the USD 100,000 fee levied by the Trump administration on H-1B visas, contending that it was appropriate for preserving US' competitive edge in innovation and entrepreneurship.

India is the largest beneficiary of H-1B visas, accounting for over 70% of the approved beneficiaries.(Reuters)

"We welcome the Massachusetts federal court's decision striking down the USD 100,000 H-1B visa fee, which restores predictability and fairness to the employment-based immigration system," Khanderao Kand, Chief of Policy and Strategy at the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS), told PTI.

"All stakeholders connected with H-1B visas will heave a sigh of relief after the court order, but one wonders if this is truly the end of the matter," Sanjeev Joshipura, Executive Director, Indiaspora, told PTI.

Kand said the court ruling was appropriate for preserving US' competitive advantage in innovation, research, and entrepreneurship.

"Access to highly skilled global talent remains essential for the continued growth of US' technology, healthcare, and advanced manufacturing sectors. The judgment reinforces the principle that major policy changes must be grounded in statutory authority and economic realities," he said.

In September last year, Trump signed a proclamation adding the USD 100,000 fee for new H-1B visa applications.

 
trump administration h1b visa donald trump
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
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