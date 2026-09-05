An Indian national has been charged with distributing drugs from a pizza outlet in a California's Fresno, the US Department of Justice said.

More than 40 pounds of methamphetamine as well as three firearms and more than $10,000 in cash were seized from Singh's apartment. (justice.gov)

Kawal Preet Singh, 50, was charged with distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine,and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, the US Attorney's Office said in a press release.

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Singh was unlawfully present in the United States, the release added.

According to court documents, Singh sold wholesale quantities of methamphetamine from a Round Table Pizza restaurant he operated in Dinuba, while armed with illegal firearms.

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How did the investigation unfold?

An investigation into Indian Organized Crime in the Central Valley identified Singh as a subject of the investigation, following which the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation.

On Aug. 18, 2026, federal agents searched Singh’s home and business and seized more than 40 pounds of methamphetamine as well as three firearms and more than $10,000 in cash

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{{^usCountry}} If convicted, Singh faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison, plus a fine of up to $10 million, for the drug trafficking charges. He also faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison, to run consecutively to any other sentence, and up to life in prison for possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If convicted, Singh faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison, plus a fine of up to $10 million, for the drug trafficking charges. He also faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison, to run consecutively to any other sentence, and up to life in prison for possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. {{/usCountry}}

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Any sentence, however, would be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of applicable statutory factors and the federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables.

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The charges are only allegations; the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, the press release added.

The case is part of the Homeland Security Task Force initiative which is a whole-of-government partnership dedicated to eliminating criminal cartels, foreign gangs, transnational criminal organisations, and human smuggling and trafficking rings operating in the United States and abroad.

The Central Valley HSTF is composed of agents and officers from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Marshals Service, and IRS Criminal Investigation with the prosecution being led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California.

Indian-origin London cop charged with sexual assault

In a separate incident, an Indian-origin detective with the Metropolitan Police in London wad charged with multiple counts of sexual assault, Scotland Yard said on Thursday.

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He was arrested on April 24, 2025, following an investigation launched by the Central South Command Unit in collaboration with the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards and was suspended from duty on the same day.

Detective Sergeant (DS) Prakash Patel was charged with five counts of sexual assault on July 24. One of the alleged incidents took place on an unspecified date in the summer of 2024, while the other four allegedly took place on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, police said.