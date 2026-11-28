An Indian man and a Peruvian woman were seriously injured after armed robbers fired more than 30 rounds at their vehicles and made off with gold jewellery in a brazen daylight robbery, according to local media reports.

Police in Peru have launched an investigation into the attack. (Reuters/File) more less

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The victims were identified as Indian citizen Vijay Pagrani Iza, who was accompanied by Miranda Espinoza, according to Peruvian newspaper El Comercio. The duo were on their way to the Jorge Chávez International Airport when armed assailants intercepted their ride.

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Videos showed the robbers surrounding their vehicle and opening fire, while one of them broke open the side door window. The gunmen fled with briefcases containing jewellery packages, along with wallets. They threw their cell phones off the highway while fleeing, according to the report.

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{{^usCountry}} The victims were sent to a hospital for gunshot wounds and cuts they received during the assault, although local reports suggest that they are in stable condition. The incident prompted authorities to mobilise eight vehicles to hunt the robbers, and they launched an investigation into the attack. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The victims were sent to a hospital for gunshot wounds and cuts they received during the assault, although local reports suggest that they are in stable condition. The incident prompted authorities to mobilise eight vehicles to hunt the robbers, and they launched an investigation into the attack. {{/usCountry}}

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General Olger Benavides, head of the Callao Police Region, said the main line of investigation was robbery and assault. He confirmed that two people, an Indian man and a Peruvian woman, had been injured.

Vijay and Espinoza said they lost their clothes and jewellery during the attack, according to El Comercio. Initial police reports indicated that the duo were in a relationship and had borrowed the car from a relative.

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At least eight suspects are believed to have participated in the violent robbery. Authorities are probing whether the gold theft was the intended target of the attackers, though the motive of the robbery is yet to be confirmed.