Indian mission in Dubai working closely to help victims’ kin after crash kills 14

The Indian mission in Dubai has said that it is working closely with the UAE authorities to provide all possible assistance and support to the families of the Indian victims of a tragic road accident in Fujairah, which claimed the lives of at least 14 people.

Fifteen of the injured have been discharged ‌from hospital, while 15 others are receiving treatment, police said. (AP)

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At least 14 people, including Indians, were killed and 30 others injured in the accident that involved 18 vehicles and five trucks in Fujairah, Khaleej Times reported on Thursday.

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"Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Fujairah that claimed lives of several people, including Indian nationals," the Consulate General of India in Dubai said in a post on X on Thursday.

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The Indian mission said that it has "reached out to the bereaved families and is closely working with local authorities to provide all possible assistance and support."

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{{^usCountry}} Extending condolences to the grieving families, the Indian mission said that "further details are being ascertained." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Extending condolences to the grieving families, the Indian mission said that "further details are being ascertained." {{/usCountry}}

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According to Fujairah ‌Police, a truck driver lost control of his vehicle shortly before midnight on Wednesday on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road, near the entrance to Fujairah, Arab News reported.

The truck struck another vehicle, then overturned and hit several vehicles, it said.

Fifteen of the injured have been discharged ‌from hospital, while 15 others are receiving treatment, police said.

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Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Thursday said three victims of the accident were from the same family from the state.

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He identified the victims as Muhammed Asmil, his twin sisters - Misna Jubin and Muhammed Fayis - all natives of Vengara in Malappuram.