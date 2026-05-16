Colombo, Indian Naval Ship Sunayna has arrived at the port of Colombo for a three-day visit as part of its ongoing operational deployment in the Indian Ocean Region.

Indian naval ship arrives in Sri Lanka for operational deployment

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The ship, arrived at the port on Friday under Indian Ocean Ship - Security and Growth for All in the Region , the Sri Lanka Navy said.

IOS SAGAR is an initiative towards continued cooperation with Indian Ocean Region nations, the Indian Navy said.

One Indian Naval ship is being deployed to the Southwest IOR with a combined crew of India and 16 friendly foreign countries, it added.

IOS SAGAR, with a multinational crew from 16 countries, including Sri Lanka, is marking her seventh port call in the second edition of this deployment, since it was flagged off for sea phase from Mumbai in April 2026.

As part of professional and cultural engagements, the multinational crew of IOS SAGAR will participate in media interactions highlighting the objectives of its 2026 deployment, according to a statement by the Indian Ministry of Defence.

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{{^usCountry}} The ship will be open to visitors during the stay in harbour, with personnel from the Sri Lanka Navy, school children and members of the Indian diaspora in Colombo expected to visit, it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ship will be open to visitors during the stay in harbour, with personnel from the Sri Lanka Navy, school children and members of the Indian diaspora in Colombo expected to visit, it said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Upon departure on May 18, the sailors would conduct a joint passage exercise with the Sri Lanka Navy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Upon departure on May 18, the sailors would conduct a joint passage exercise with the Sri Lanka Navy. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Indian mission here said the visit was a continuation of the Indian Navy's endeavour to build "Bridges of Friendship". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Indian mission here said the visit was a continuation of the Indian Navy's endeavour to build "Bridges of Friendship". {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} IOS SAGAR's visit to Colombo stands as a strong reflection of India's Neighbourhood First policy and its continued commitment towards ensuring peace, stability, and collective maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region, the Indian Ministry of Defence added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} IOS SAGAR's visit to Colombo stands as a strong reflection of India's Neighbourhood First policy and its continued commitment towards ensuring peace, stability, and collective maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region, the Indian Ministry of Defence added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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