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Indian naval ship arrives in Sri Lanka for operational deployment

Indian naval ship arrives in Sri Lanka for operational deployment

Published on: May 16, 2026 12:53 pm IST
PTI |
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Colombo, Indian Naval Ship Sunayna has arrived at the port of Colombo for a three-day visit as part of its ongoing operational deployment in the Indian Ocean Region.

Indian naval ship arrives in Sri Lanka for operational deployment

The ship, arrived at the port on Friday under Indian Ocean Ship - Security and Growth for All in the Region , the Sri Lanka Navy said.

IOS SAGAR is an initiative towards continued cooperation with Indian Ocean Region nations, the Indian Navy said.

One Indian Naval ship is being deployed to the Southwest IOR with a combined crew of India and 16 friendly foreign countries, it added.

IOS SAGAR, with a multinational crew from 16 countries, including Sri Lanka, is marking her seventh port call in the second edition of this deployment, since it was flagged off for sea phase from Mumbai in April 2026.

As part of professional and cultural engagements, the multinational crew of IOS SAGAR will participate in media interactions highlighting the objectives of its 2026 deployment, according to a statement by the Indian Ministry of Defence.

 
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