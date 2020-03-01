Indian-origin men among 22 jailed for drug dealing in UK

world

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 05:13 IST

Twenty-two people – including some of Indian origin – have been sentenced at the Leicester Crown Court to more than 100 years in jail for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs in four counties, which enabled many of them to lead a lavish lifestyle.

They include Sukhpal Dhariwal, 34, who pleaded guilty to allowing premises to be used for distribution of drugs and was sentenced to eight months in prison. He was also ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.

Pardeep Dehal, 30, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs; he was sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison. Kassim Sarang, 28, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and was sentenced to five years and four months.

Dipak Modvadia, 37, pleaded guilty to two counts conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs. He was sentenced to six years and nine months. Kevin Duncalf of Liverpool, another member of the gang, was jailed for 16 years.

The police said they recovered cocaine, cannabis, cannabis plants, cash and designer items including customised watches.

Detective Inspector Lee Hunt said: “Between them these individuals will now serve more than 100 years behind bars. The conviction and subsequent sentences show how seriously we and the courts take these crimes”.

“These criminals were part of an organised network who operated not just in Leicestershire but Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and Liverpool. During the enforcement we executed more than 50 warrants across those counties and cities”.

“This was a significant operation for us but our work doesn’t end here. We know there is always someone waiting to the fill the gap left by others and we will continue in our efforts to stop the misuse of drugs and carry out further operations of the nature to disrupt the criminal activity.”