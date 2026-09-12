Indian-origin woman shot dead outside California restaurant after months of stalking, harassment

A 38-year-old Indian-origin woman was shot dead outside a restaurant in Sacramento, California, on Tuesday after she was allegedly stalked and harassed for months by a 22-year-old man.

The suspect, identified as Rohit, later died by suicide during a police standoff on a busy highway. (X/@sacsheriff)

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The suspect, identified as Rohit, later died by suicide during a police standoff on a busy highway.

Shalini Thakur was being dropped at her workplace at a shopping plaza in Sacramento’s Arden Arcade area when Rohit allegedly approached and confronted her, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

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{{^usCountry}} She tried to flee, but he chased her and shot her multiple times in front of witnesses. He then allegedly fired another shot at her head at close range, the report further added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She tried to flee, but he chased her and shot her multiple times in front of witnesses. He then allegedly fired another shot at her head at close range, the report further added. {{/usCountry}}

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Police officers responding to the shooting at around 3 pm found Thakur unresponsive outside a Panera Bread outlet in the 800 block of Howe Avenue. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Also Read: Indian-origin woman arrested for killing 2 Malayali friends in US

Suspect dies on Highway 50

Witnesses provided police with a description of the suspect’s vehicle, which was entered into the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office’s automated license plate reader system. Lieutenant Amar Gandhi said the vehicle’s last known location was obtained and officers found it minutes later on eastbound Highway 50.

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When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, Rohit slammed on the brakes and stopped, prompting the California Highway Patrol to close the eastbound lanes because of the police activity.

Footage showed the vehicle surrounded by sheriff’s vehicles, including an armoured tactical vehicle, while officers approached with their weapons drawn. Police broke the driver-side window and deployed a drone before approaching the vehicle.

Rohit was found slumped in the driver’s seat with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was later confirmed dead. It did not appear that deputies had fired at him.

Also Read: Indian woman in US fired twice in 3 months, shares her traumatic experience amid ‘volatile immigration situation’

Months of alleged stalking

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Rohit had allegedly stalked and harassed Thakur for months. An AirTag was allegedly hidden under her car in January, while the harassment later escalated to deflating a vehicle tyre and following her to work, the Times of India reported.

He also obtained a copy of Thakur’s apartment key and entered her home while she was sleeping. When confronted, he allegedly claimed he had entered because he was concerned something had happened to her after she failed to answer him.

Thakur initially declined to pursue criminal charges or seek a restraining order. However, officials later urged her to obtain one, which she did. The order was served on Rohit on May 19.

He allegedly violated the restraining order on July 29 by leaving random grocery items outside Thakur’s front door. Deputies attempted to contact him twice.

Mother’s final call with daughter

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Thakur’s mother, Sudesh Kumari, told India Today that Rohit had stalked and harassed her daughter for nearly a year and wanted to marry her. Thakur had rejected him because of their age difference.

The mother said she last spoke to her daughter at 1:58 pm on Tuesday, nearly an hour before the shooting. Thakur had told her she would call back in 15 minutes, but never did.

Kumari later made several unanswered calls and sent WhatsApp messages, including “Please call me” and “I am worried about you.”

The US Department of Homeland Security said Rohit was from India and had entered the United States through Arizona in 2023. DHS said he had previously been arrested by US Border Patrol and released by the Biden administration.

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