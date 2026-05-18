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Rupee hits record low at 96 against US dollar as oil prices climb

Traders said the losses would have been steeper if not for likely dollar-selling intervention by the Reserve Bank of India.

Updated on: May 18, 2026 10:39 am IST
Reuters |
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The Indian rupee fell to an all-time low on Monday, as stubbornly high energy prices due to the Iran war sent global bond yields soaring, denting risk appetite and deepening economic headwinds confronting the world's third-largest crude importer.

India, being one of the world’s largest oil importers, is highly sensitive to fluctuations in global energy markets.(Representational Photo/Bloomberg)

The rupee fell nearly 0.3% to 96.2275 per dollar, eclipsing its previous all-time low of 96.1350. Asia's worst-performing currency of 2026 has fallen to record lows for five straight sessions.

Traders said the losses would have been steeper if not for likely dollar-selling intervention by the Reserve Bank of India.

In addition to market interventions, Indian policymakers have deployed rare regulatory curbs to support the rupee including, most recently, restrictions on most silver imports.

The currency has declined 5.5% since the Iran war began.

"With chances of oil staying higher for longer, we revise our forecast for further INR weakness to 96/USD by mid‑2026 and 98/USD by end-2026," analysts at BofA Global Research said in a note.

 
dollar falling indian rupee us iran war
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Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
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