Indian student gets UAE's coveted 10-year golden visa

Typically, the 10-year golden visa is targeted at wealthy individuals keen to offer the UAE significant investment in exchange for an opportunity to reside within the country.
PTI | | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON MAY 30, 2021 08:50 PM IST
UAE golden visa are issued for five or 10 years and will be renewed automatically.(Unsplash)

An Indian student has received the UAE's coveted 10-year Golden Visa, which is mostly reserved for prominent global personalities, for her merit and excellent academic credentials, according to a media report.

Tasneem Aslam from Kerala received the Golden Visa in the exceptional student category and is allowed to stay in the country till 2031, Khaleej Times reported.

The UAE government in 2019 implemented a new system for long-term residence visas, enabling foreigners to live, work and study in the UAE without the need of a national sponsor.

These golden visas are issued for five or 10 years and will be renewed automatically.

“This is one of the best moments in my life. I feel privileged to achieve this and I am thankful to Almighty Allah. My parents ‘support has been enormous, and Insha Allah I hope to sponsor them in near future,” Tasneem told Khaleej Times.

Tasneem studied Islamic Sharia from Al Qasimia University in Sharjah and topped her class, which consisted of pupils from 72 nationalities, with a grade point average (GPA) of 3.94 on 4.

Typically, the 10-year golden visa is targeted at wealthy individuals keen to offer the UAE significant investment in exchange for an opportunity to reside within the country.

Besides entrepreneurs, individuals with specialised talent like doctors, researchers, scientists and artists can also apply for the visa.

Exceptional high school and university students are eligible for a 5-year residency visa in the UAE.

Recently, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt also received the Golden Visa.

