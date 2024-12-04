Indian student stabbed to death in Canada, accused arrested

Toronto: A young international student from India has been identified as the victim of a stabbing that took place in the early hours of December 1. A police vehicle at the site of the murder in Sarnia, Ontario province, Canada on Sunday. (Credit: Sarnia Police)

On Sunday, police responding to a call related to a report of stabbing, arrived at a residence in the town of Sarnia in the province of Ontario at residence and located “a deceased adult male and took a second individual into custody”, according to local law enforcement.

On Tuesday, after a post mortem investigation was completed, Sarnia Police identified the victim as 22-year-old Gurasis Singh, an Indian citizen who was studying business at Lambton College.

Police said that 36-year-old Crossley Hunter has been charged with second degree murder. The victim and the alleged assailant lived in the same rooming house and “were involved in a physical altercation while in the kitchen”, according to a release from Sarnia Police. The altercation led to the accused allegedly stabbing Singh multiple times, leading to his death.

In a statement, Sarnia Police chief Derek Davis said, “Despite an arrest having been made, this complex investigation is ongoing. The Sarnia Police Criminal Investigations Division continues to gather all available evidence to determine the circumstances surrounding this criminal act and what, if any, motive may have existed that led to the murder of this young man. At this time, we do not believe this crime to be racially motivated. The SPS, in partnership and coordination with Lambton College, will continue our efforts to support Gurasis’ family and friends as they seek to navigate these tragic circumstances.”

The college also released a statement. In it Lambton College stated, “Students are at the heart of Lambton College, and the loss of a student is a tragedy of the highest magnitude. We extend our deepest condolences to everyone impacted by this devastating loss.”

It said the institution has been “in touch with the student’s family, and are working with them on funeral arrangements and repatriation”.