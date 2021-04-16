Home / World News / Indian-origin man says his niece among those injured in Indianapolis shooting
world news

Indian-origin man says his niece among those injured in Indianapolis shooting

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) said at least eight people died and several others were wounded during the shooting on Thursday night.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 04:27 PM IST
IMPD spokesperson Genae Cook speaks with a person looking for information on the people inside the FedEx building.(AP)

An Indian-origin man has said his niece was among those who were injured in a mass shooting incident at the FedEx facility in the US city of Indianapolis that left 8 people dead, according to a media report.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) said at least eight people died and several others were wounded during the shooting on Thursday night.

The girl, who was not named, was sitting in her car in the driver's seat when the gunfire erupted, her uncle Parminder Singh told local WTTV.

“She called as I was asleep at home. She said there was a shooting in the FedEx. So we just drove from Brownsburg,” said Singh.

She was wounded, he said.

“She got shot on her left arm,” said Singh.

“She's fine, she's in the hospital now.”

Singh told the channels that his niece did not know who the shooter was. IMPD said the shooting happened at the FedEx facility in the 8900 block of Mirabel Road. When officers arrived around 11 pm, they encountered an active shooter incident.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Pakistan suspends services of social media platforms following violent protest

3 resign from Auschwitz museum board after right-wing leader's appointment

Pakistan blocks Facebook, other social media services to counter protests

WHO chief calls growth in Covid-19 cases 'worrying'

Preliminary information from the department indicated the shooter took his own life.

Eight victims at the scene were pronounced dead. Police did not include the shooter in that toll.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP