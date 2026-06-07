...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

India’s birth rate has fallen below replacement rate: Elon Musk

AF Post cited a June 4 article from The Economist titled 'India's population will soon be falling-probably quite fast.'

Updated on: Jun 07, 2026 01:05 am IST
PTI |
Advertisement

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Saturday noted that India's birth rate has fallen below replacement.

Elon Musk was quoting data which said that India's fertility rate has fallen below replacement. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

"India's birth rate has fallen below replacement. Among those most educated, India's birth rate fell below replacement many years ago," the billionaire said in a post on X.

Musk was quoting data by media outlet AF Post which said on the social media site that India's fertility rate has fallen below replacement for the first time in the country's history, "declining from a TFR (Total Fertility Rate) of 2.3 to 1.9 in just a decade. Delhi's fertility rate now sits at 1.2, lower than Finland's."

AF Post cited a June 4 article from The Economist titled 'India's population will soon be falling-probably quite fast.'

 
elon musk population growth
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Home / World News / India’s birth rate has fallen below replacement rate: Elon Musk
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.