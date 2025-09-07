India’s lobbyist in Washington meets Trump

India’s lobbyist in Washington DC Jason Miller met with US President Donald Trump this week. Miller, a former Trump aide, was hired by India as a lobbyist in April this year, with an annual contract to the tune of $1.8 million. Jason Miller shared a photo from the White House saying that he had a “fantastic week in Washington.”(X) (Jason Miller-X)

“Fantastic week in Washington with so many friends being in town, topped off of course by having the opportunity to stop in and see our President in-action! Keep up the great work,” Miller wrote in a post on X, with a photo of him standing alongside Trump.

It is unclear if any issues related to India were discussed during their encounter. However, the meeting comes at a time when the two sides have made an effort towards a limited thaw this week.

“I’ll always be friends with Modi. He’s a great Prime Minister. But I just don’t like what he’s doing right now. But India and the United States have a very special relationship. There’s nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasion,” Trump said at the White House to reporters earlier this week. Trump pointed out that he was unhappy about India’s continued purchases of energy from Russia.

Prime Minister Modi responded soon afterwards to Trump’s statement.

“Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump’s sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership,” Modi said in a post on X.

Jason Miller - who helms the lobbying firm SHW Partners - was a key figure during Trump’s 2016, 2020 and 2024 election campaign. After the 2016 election, he was slated to take over as White House Communications Director before a scandal related to an extramarital affair caused him to withdraw from consideration.

“SHW’s representation will encompass providing strategic counsel, tactical planning, and government relations assistance on policy matters before the US Government, the US Congress, state governments, academic institutions, think tanks, and any other relevant stakeholders as required,” the firm disclosed on April 24 about its one-year, $1.8 million contract with the Indian Embassy in Washington DC.

“This is not a new practice. This has been in place for several decades and under successive governments since the 1950s. These firms have been regularly engaged by the Embassy as per the requirement of the situation. All such engagements are available in the public domain. In the run up to the Nuclear Deal in 2007 and thereafter, firms were engaged to strengthen India’s case. I should also add that such a practice is common among Embassies and other organizations in Washington DC and in other parts of the US,” said Randhir Jaiswal, Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs earlier this year.