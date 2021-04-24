Home / World News / India's situation 'devastating reminder' of damage Covid-19 can cause: WHO chief
world news

India's situation 'devastating reminder' of damage Covid-19 can cause: WHO chief

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was concerned about the growing caseload in India.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON APR 24, 2021 08:22 AM IST
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO)(Reuters)

People are dying across the world because they are not being vaccinated against COVID-19, they are not being tested and not being treated, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

He said he was concerned about the growing caseload in India.

"The situation in India is a devastating reminder of what the virus can do," he told a virtual briefing in Geneva.

